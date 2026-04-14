Marlins Select Sliding SEC Star Shortstop in Latest 2026 Mock Draft

The Miami Marlins have been loading up on first-round talent in the last few MLB drafts.

Thanks to supplemental picks, Miami has drafted nine players in the last six drafts that were acquired in the first 43 picks of those drafts. The supplemental picks were sandwiched between the first and second rounds. It’s given the Marlins a chance to super-charge their minor league system.

But, this year, Miami only gets one selection, which is No. 14 overall. With playoff aspirations, it’s important for the Marlins to nail this pick.

Miami Marlins’ Latest Mock Pick

Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Baseball America (subscription required) released its second 2026 MLB mock draft for the first round and it slotted Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron at No. 14. The pick comes with a slot value of $5.44 million and the Marlins have $11.96 million to spend in the draft.

Lebron could be a value for the Marlins, as the scouts at Baseball America wrote that his stock is dropping a bit even though he has the physical tools to go higher than that. But there are questions developing.

“After a strong start to the season, he struggled to hit consistently in conference play,” Baseball America’s scouts wrote. “He’s also been more error-prone this season than any of his previous years with Alabama. Someone will take a shot at the upside potential Lebron provides.”

Lebron is in his third season in college baseball and entering this week he’s slashing .271/.398/.549 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 30 RBI. He’s played his entire college career at Alabama and has a career average of .318 with 40 home runs and 140 RBI. He is a draft-eligible junior and could return to college for his senior year if he wants.

He would give Miami a second shortstop prospect among its Top 5, with MLB Pipeline ranking Aiva Arquette as the organization’s top shortstop prospect at No. 4.

Thanks to those nine picks, the Marlins have built quite the pipeline of minor league talent since they selected right-handed pitcher Max Meyer in the 2020 MLB draft out of Minnesota. He is now part of the Major League rotation.

Miami followed up Meyer with two picks in 2021, selecting shortstop Kahlil Watson from Wake Forest and catcher Joe Mack from the prep ranks, the latter of which is on the 40-man roster. Watson was traded to Cleveland in 2023.

In 2022, Miami selected LSU outfielder Jacob Berry, who is at Triple-A Jacksonville. Miami got two more picks in 2023 as they selected prep right-hander Noble Meyer and prep left-hander Thomas White. Meyer is on the High-A Beloit’s injured list while White is at Jacksonville waiting to make his MLB debut.

In 2024 the Marlins selected prep outfielder PJ Morlando, who is working his way through the system. Last season, Miami selected two college players — Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette and Clemson outfielder Cam Cannarella.