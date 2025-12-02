Marlins Should Target This Veteran Pitcher During Winter Meetings

The Miami Marlins are determined to build something special. Pitching can help teams win championships. Although the Marlins are far away from title aspirations so far, this team needs more arms.

Several pitchers are free agents this year. For the Marlins to get better with the rotation, not every single pitcher they go after needs to be a 5-star caliber pitcher. The Marlins need to add an arm who still has something left in the tank and won’t cost them too much money.

Why The Marlins Should Target Luis Severino?

Sep 2, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Luis Severino is one of the few names that are in the market. Severino is coming off a rough season with the Athletics. He posted an 8-11 record with a 4.54 ERA with 124 strikeouts and a 1.30 WHIP.

Although those numbers are not pleasant, and the Marlins might be skeptical about going after him, they need to see the bigger picture. Severino is 31 years old and can still strike out hitters. He has playoff experience, and he can be a good veteran leader in the clubhouse.

Severino is one of those pitchers who has professionally conducted himself, and he’s a competitor. No off-the-field issues or distractions. He’s all about business. He may not be the Severino from 2017 and 2018, when he had more than 200 strikeouts and was an All-Star. Yes, he battled through injuries, and that probably diminished some of his talent, but he’s due to have a much better 2026 campaign.

Before coming to the Athletics, he was with the New York Mets for one season in 2024, during which he won 11 games and recorded 161 strikeouts. When Severino is healthy and uses his command the right way, he can reach 200 strikeouts and, more importantly, keep an ERA under 3.50.

Another critical factor that the Marlins should consider is that Severino can fit well with other Latin pitchers on the rotation, such as Sandy Alcantara, Eury Perez, and other young prospects on the rise. Severino, Alcantara, and Perez are all from the Dominican Republic. The connection is real. Severino can be another mentor to Perez and, once in a while, help Alcantara with some aspects of his game.

The Marlins can offer Severino a three-year deal to come to the franchise. Who wouldn’t want to play for a city like Miami and for a team that has the potential to be a playoff team?

A short deal, like a three- or maybe four-year deal, works for both sides, but it all depends on what the Marlins' front office thinks is best for the team and whether Severino and his camp think they deserve more.

