Marlins Top Pitching Prospect Throws 44 Pitches in Injury Rehab Debut

Miami Marlins top pitching prospect Thomas White is starting to work his way back from a spring training injury.

White, a left-hander who is the No. 1 Marlins prospect and the No. 15 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, threw 2.1 innings for Class-A Jupiter on a rehab assignment on Thursday.

He suffered a Grade 1 right oblique strain early in spring training that ended his build-up and potential candidacy for a spot in the starting rotation. Now, he’s attempting to work his way back to Triple-A Jacksonville, which is where he ended last season.

Thomas White’s First Rehab Game

Miami Marlins pitcher Thomas White. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

White threw 44 pitches in his first game of the season. He allowed two hits, two earned runs and one walk and struck out four. Batters hit .222 against him for the game and he exited with a 1.29 WHIP. He took the loss and now has a 7.71 ERA.

If White stays on a normal build-up schedule, he’ll pitch in six days, likely with Jupiter so that the Marlins can monitor his build-up closely.

White had the best season of his minor league career in 2025, ending at Triple-A Jacksonville. He finished the season 4-3 with a 2.31 ERA in 22 starts, with 145 strikeouts and 51 walks in 89.2 innings. But he only started two games at Jacksonville last year, a fact that was probably standing in the way of him making the opening day roster even if he was healthy.

That followed a scintillating season in the minors in 2024, during which he went 6-4 with a 2.81 ERA in 96 innings, with 120 strikeouts and 38 walks. Batters hit .241 against him in 2024, and that average dropped to .174 in 2025.

Last year he struck out 14.6 hitters per nine innings. He was the only left-hander in minor league baseball to pitch at least 80 innings with that strikeout rate. Toronto’s Trey Yesavage, a right-hander, was the only one with a higher strikeout rate at 14.9. Yesavage finished the season in the Toronto’s World Series rotation.

The Marlins drafted White with a compensatory pick at No. 35 overall in the 2023 MLB draft out of Phillips Academy in Andover, Md. At the time he was considered one of the best left-handed pitching prospects in the country. He turned his back on a potential college commitment to sign with the Marlins. He’s only 21 years old and could be a factor for the Marlins late this season.