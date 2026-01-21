Agustín Ramírez Reveals Strategies Ahead of Marlins MLB Spring Training

The Miami Marlins catcher Agustín Ramírez is determined and motivated to have a strong sophomore season in the majors.

In his rookie season, Ramírez showed the Marlins what he’s capable of accomplishing when he’s focused and patient. He joined the Marlins Hot Stove Show to discuss his plans and goals for the upcoming season.

The Second-Year Catcher Has Been Training Hard in the Offseason

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The 24-year-old slugger finished the 2025 season slashing .231/.287/.413 with 21 home runs and 67 RBIs to go with 124 hits. He had a surprising first half.

Ramírez seemed to enjoy himself during the interview on the Hot Stove Show. Most of his dialogue was in Spanish, but he had an interpreter on the Zoom call. One of the first things that people are curious about is his nickname, “Gus.”

“Social media and the Yankees, too,” Ramírez said. “I remember I hit my first home run in Seattle. The Marlins put it on Instagram, and it said the “Gus Bus.” So I continued with that, Gus Bus, let’s go.”

As much as Ramírez enjoys the nicknames and clearly likes to have fun, he knows when it is time to get serious. He’s entering a brand new season with a lot to prove. He and the Marlins organization have stayed in communication. The key is to improve and demonstrate progress offensively and defensively.

“To prepare very hard for 2026,” Ramírez said. “Working at the academy with Saul on strength and on defense as well. There are a lot of things I want to improve that I want to show that I can do on the big league level, and I’m very excited. I really want to start this already because this is going to be my first spring training on the major league level, and I truly want to show so much that I have and for the upcoming season.”

There are certain aspects of Ramírez’ game that he’s working on. He knows the areas where he must improve and he reveals them in the interview.

“Just been working on what really damaged me in the game,” he said. “The agility is something that I’ve been working a lot on, the reaction is something that I truly need to improve, and my body. I’ve been working a lot on my body, and again I truly want to just get to spring training and start showing what I have right now.”

The catcher is anxious to start playing in spring training. The fact that he mentioned it numerous times in the interview tells us how hungry he is. Players who want to be great out in the relentless hours behind the scenes, and only focus on one thing.

The Marlins will begin their spring training against the New York Mets on February 21.