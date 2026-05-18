Marlins’ Top Prospect Erupts for Two Homers in Huge Sunday Performance

The Miami Marlins have some of the most exciting prospects in their farm system.

One of their prospects has made some headlines this weekend, but there are concerns after a play at first base.

Kemp Alderman's First Multi-Homer Game of the Season

Miami Marlins right fielder Kemp Alderman | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

It's a long season, and, understandably, anything can go wrong at any time. Alderman is a 23-year-old prospect for the Marlins. He's an outfielder whom Miami drafted in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

This is becoming too easy for Kemp Alderman. He just homered in a second straight at bat.



This one to center field at 110 mph off the bat, 435 feet.#Marlins pic.twitter.com/PwToD4f6Rw — Fish On First Prospects (@FOFProspects) May 17, 2026

On Sunday, Alderman belted not one, but two home runs against the Memphis Redbirds. He finished the game with three hits and three RBIs as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp won the series and the game, 7-3.

However, Marlins fans are holding their breath because after the home runs, he was taken out of the game after appearing to injure his left wrist while trying to catch the ball at first base. Alderman looked in a lot of pain.

After hitting two home runs, Kemp Alderman was removed from today’s Jacksonville game after this play at first base.#Marlins pic.twitter.com/ZZEwlyLZR4 — Fish On First Prospects (@FOFProspects) May 17, 2026

Alderman is the Marlins' No. 8 prospect, and if he's going to miss some time from action, it comes at a bad time. The team is already dealing with injuries across the current roster and in the minors, including Robby Snelling, Kevin Defrank, and Griffin Conine.

Are the Marlins' front office and coaches playing it too safe? Could some of these prospects be MLB-ready but not getting called sooner? The truth is, whether these prospects are ready or not, they can't escape injuries. It can happen in any game and at any moment.

When a player is producing, the last thing people want to see is the player get hurt and miss time from the action. Alderman is enjoying the month of May, especially the last couple of games. His performance in May is better than in April. Alderman is slashing .303/.372/.902 with nine home runs, 23 RBIs, 5 stolen bases, 46 hits in 152 at-bats in the season.

The next game will be on Tuesday against Norfolk at 7:05 pm. The good news is that today is a day off for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. There are no indications or news so far on whether he will play in Tuesday's game.

If Alderman doesn't get put on the injury list, that will be a huge weight off his shoulders and the fanbase's as well, because he's been the talk of the town this weekend. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will play six straight home games, all of them against Norfolk.