Marlins Veteran Just Waiting to Be Replaced By Top Prospect After Making Roster

Miami Marlins right-hander Chris Paddack is one of the veterans on this team. He got his wish, and that's to make the Opening Day rotation.

Paddack, 30, will likely be the fourth starter in the rotation. In his mind, he believes that he can be a top starter on any team. Well, he's got a long way to go to prove that he's an elite pitcher.

It's going to be a challenge because if he struggles to start the season, there's another top prospect who can replace him sometime this season.

No Starting Rotation Spot is Safe When It's the 4th or 5th Option

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Robby Snelling | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Paddack loves to compete. He knows that nothing will be given to him. Paddack battled his way through spring training. He's battled through injuries. Paddack doesn't want a disappointing 2026 campaign. The pressure is immense to deliver.

He struggled big time in the second half of the season during his tenure with the Detroit Tigers. His time in Miami could be an asset or a liability. The Marlins have two top pitching prospects who are due to debut sometime in 2026. However, there's one of them who has a stronger chance to make an impact first, and he's just waiting for that moment to dominate the mound.

Robby Snelling could take Paddack's spot somewhere down the line. Snelling has been assigned back to the minors. The prospect needs more time to develop and get sharper, but the Marlins will not hesitate to make the call to bring him up if desperate times call for desperate measures. The Marlins coaching staff and front office personnel are trying to win a lot this season. They are not looking to waste time.

Sometimes, young prospects can deliver right away and help the team get on a winning streak. Snelling seems to be more MLB-level prepared compared to another left-hander prospect, Thomas White. Snelling is mentally tough, has a strong fastball with a nice sweeper, and his command is effective from what we have seen.

Teammates may get along. Teammates may be supportive of one another, but at the end of the day, when competition enters the door, all bets are off. It's going to be a joy to watch how this Marlins rotation will perform in the first half of the season, especially a player like Paddack, who is riding a lot on the line this season.

Paddack will most likely make his first start of the season on Monday, March 30th, at home against the Chicago White Sox. Starting his first game at home will bring him some calmness.