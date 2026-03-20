Biggest Unresolved Issue the Marlins Face Before Opening Day

The Miami Marlins have spent the past few seasons building around pitching. As Opening Day approaches, the biggest question facing the organization has nothing to do with the mound.

It’s the lineup.

With a projected starting nine built largely on upside and player development, the Marlins are entering the season with a very uncertain offensive group.

A Lineup Full of Potential, but Little Certainty

Taking a look at the projected lineup for the team shows a roster full of young talent. Right now, Opening Day likely looks like this:

CF Jakob Marsee

2B Xavier Edwards

LF Kyle Stowers

C Agustin Ramirez

DH Griffin Conine

SS Otto Lopez

1B Christopher Morel

3B Connor Norby

RF Owen Caissie

Analysis shows there’s athleticism, power potential and versatility here.

What there isn’t, or at least not yet, is a proven, consistent offense.

The Missing Piece

Miami Marlins left fielder Christopher Morel | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Every successful lineup has a hitter that pitchers fear facing. Someone who can consistently change the trajectory of the game or completely turn things around when the team is in a slump.

Right now, the Marlins don’t have that superstar player.

Of course, several of these players on the projected roster have the ability to turn into the centerpiece of the Marlins. Morel may eventually grow into that role. Norby offers a lot of upside for the team. Neither of which, though, has proven that they can anchor the lineup.

That uncertainty is what makes this lineup the biggest unresolved issue for Miami.

Contact vs. Impact

MLB Miami Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The lineup has a variety of offensive styles represented, which is a positive, but not every aspect is covered.

Xavier Edwards brings a contact-driven approach to the top of the lineup. Although his spring performance also highlights the limitations, his numbers are not very impressive.

In 12 games this spring, Edwards is hitting just .167 with a .257 on-base percentage and a .457 OPS. He collected five hits in 30 at-bats.

While he has some ability to get on base and create opportunity through his speed, he also has shown a lack of extra-base production. He has just one double and no home runs. Edwards can set the table, but he isn’t the guy who will be driving in runs.

In 2025 his stats were much better than he has shown in spring training ball. Over 561 at-bats, he slashed .283/.343/.353 with an OPS of .695. He had 159 hits and just three home runs.

There will be pressure on the hitters behind him to perform, and that is exactly why the Marlins are still facing significant uncertainty.

Morel’s Power With Risk

Tampa Bay Rays pinch hitter Christopher Morel | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

If Edwards represents the contact side of the Marlins’ lineup, then Christopher Morel is at the other end of the extreme.

Morel is expected to be a primary power bat, but his spring training performance shows extreme volatility. In 14 games, he is hitting just .135 with a .195 on-base percentage and an .384 OPS. He struck out 13 times in 37 at-bats.

Encouragement comes when looking at the past. Morel has shown flashes of power potential, but the swing-and-miss has always been a concern.

In 2025 for the Tampa Bay Rays, Morel played in 105 games taking 278 at-bats. He slashed .219/.289/.396 with an OPS of .684. He struck out 109 times and hit 11 home runs.

Relying on a player who has a strikeout rate of 35.7% is difficult.

That’s where the Marlins’ biggest issue becomes clear. They don’t just need power, they need dependable production at the plate.

Why This Could Go Either Way

Truth be told, this lineup could develop into a surprise group of talented MLB players, or it could struggle to produce consistently.

Multiple players will have to take a step forward for success to happen. If that does develop into the storyline then Miami suddenly will have speed at the top, power in the middle and depth throughout.

If however, those players struggle to adjust or remain inconsistent, the Marlins could once again find themselves in a familiar spot of struggling. They will be relying too heavily on their pitching to carry them through low-scoring games.

The Reality Heading Into Opening Day

The biggest unresolved issue for the Marlins isn’t necessarily who will make the roster.

It is whether the group that will make it will be ready to hit and perform at the level required to compete in a grueling 162-game season.

Until the team is ready, Miami will remain one of the most unpredictable teams in baseball. There is plenty of upside here, but also just as many unanswered questions.