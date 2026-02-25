Marlins Young Core Thrives at Plate During Spring Training Appearances

The Miami Marlins pulled off a phenomenal 6-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. This was their fourth spring training matchup, and so far, their younger unit is leaving quite an impression at the plate.

Spring training is an opportunity for ballclubs to scope out any final gaps that need to be plugged, but it's also a chance for players to get back into their groove and find their footing ahead of their upcoming campaigns.

Fortunately for Miami, things aren't looking too shabby at first glance. In fact, their younger stars seem to be turning heads on offense more than the veterans. Whether or not this pattern continues throughout the spring is unknown, but for now, the young guns should soak up their time in the spotlight while they can.

Five Young Marlins Smack Homers Since Feb. 21

Miami Marlins center fielder Brendan Jones | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

So far, Miami has five players, all under the age of 25, who have recorded home runs since spring training kicked off, as reported by Fish on First. Among the group are Joe Mack, Brendan Jones, Ethan O'Donnell, Jared Serna and Jakob Marsee.

This doesn't come as a major surprise, particularly for 23-year-old Mack, but should be incredibly reassuring for the franchise and for its loyal fans.

Mack Inches Toward Breakout Season

Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

During Mack's 2025 campaign in the minor leagues, he slashed .257/.338/.485 with a .813 OPS and 21 home runs through 113 games. He is perhaps one of the most exciting prospects that the Marlins have on board, and his consistent offensive improvements come with a great deal of promise.

Based on how he's performing so far this spring, it's unlikely that he's going to lose momentum anytime soon. Not only is he improving on offense, but he's been making strides on defense behind the plate. It would be fair to assume that he will be granted his first opportunity in the Major Leagues this year, but only if he can continue on this upward trend.

He's been in Miami's system for a good amount of time, so it's only a matter of time before he makes his MLB debut. However, starting the year in the minors once again might be the better option, allowing him a bit more time to continue developing.

Regardless of when he makes his debut, fans should expect to see his name in the lineup at some point this year, and at this rate, he could end up being a breakout candidate.