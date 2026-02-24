Marlins Slugger Jakob Marsee Makes Statement Against Cardinals Despite Loss

Miami Marlins outfielder Jakob Marsee is off to a terrific start to spring training.

The 24-year-old top prospect is locked in. Marsee hit a lead-off homer and crushed it to right field a distance of 401 feet. It's his first home run of the spring. The Marlins lost to the St Louis Cardinals 5-4, but Marsee is showing some spark at the plate.

Jakob Marsee showing off his power stroke early in spring



Marsee, who mashed in 55 games for the Marlins last year, was part of what Miami got from San Diego for Luis Arraez. He’ll play for Italy in the World Baseball Classic pic.twitter.com/H2UagBQ8rS — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 23, 2026

Marsee Focuses More on Team Success Than Individual Success

Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez and center fielder Jakob Marsee celebrating | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The young outfielder is showing traits of being a competitive leader. He's got the strength to hit for power and contact. He's one of the most talented prospects that the Marlins have.

A big part of Marsee's game is being an outstanding base-stealer. Marsee had success in the minors in running situations. However, Marsee is not thinking about breaking records or setting individual goals. Marsee focuses on improving the team and helping it win.

"I don't try to set individual goals ever," Marsee said to Craig Mish of Marlins.tv. "I would like to try to steal as many as I can, it helps the team, but also knowing the time situation to go rather than just go to go because I feel like at times I would go to go. There's no need for that. I want to make sure I'm being smart with every decision."

Marlins Outfielder Jakob Marsee on some running decisions. How many SB are in store for 2026 ? pic.twitter.com/CE4yZeGKiL — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) February 16, 2026

Marsee made his debut with the Marlins in August 2025. He finished the season hitting .292 with five home runs, 33 rbis, 14 stolen bases in 55 games. As exciting as it was, Marsee feels that two months in the big leagues is not enough.

"Looking back, I was really excited," Marsee said. "I'm proud of myself, but at the same time, I always tell myself it was two months. So there's a lot to prove, a lot to show for. You can't just be happy for just two months in the big leagues. There's a lot more time than that."

The Marlins won more games in 2025 than in the previous season. A progress that no one saw coming. In Marsee's mind, a season without making the playoffs doesn't satisfy him. He's a tough critic when it comes to evaluating the season.

"I want to go to the playoffs," Marsee said. "I want to make a run. That's how I look at it. I feel like if you don't make the playoffs, then the season is not a success."

Marsee has the potential to reach at least 25 stolen bases and hit 20 home runs for the new season if he earns his opportunity for more playing time. He's proving his value so far this spring.

The Marlins will look to bounce back and stay sharp as they take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at 1:10 pm.