New Marlins Player Opens Up About Decision to Join Team on Podcast

Miami Marlins newcomer Pete Fairbanks appeared on the Marlins Hot Stove Show, and it’s the first episode of the season.

The 32-year-old closer is excited to stay in Florida, and hopefully, he can bring something magical to the Marlins team in 2026.

What Did Fairbanks Have to Say in The Podcast?

Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The reliever is coming off the best season of his career. Many Marlins fans and those who cover the team are wondering what they will get from Fairbanks as a player and as a person.

“Hopefully a productive backend arm,” Fairbanks said. “Go out there and get outs when they matter, and hopefully make your Christmas last for how many appearances happen to be this year.”

Fairbanks had a career high of 61 appearances with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2025. When he’s healthy, he can impact the game in so many ways. The Marlins hit the jackpot with Fairbanks, and this was the best Christmas present a team like the Marlins could get.

Fairbanks seemed to enjoy himself at the Hot Stove Show. He was throwing some jokes here and there. We are seeing a pitcher who looks comfortable and happy. With the Marlins, he felt that there were more pros than cons, and that’s why he chose them.

“The baseball fit just made sense,” Fairbanks said. The more we talked about it, the more sense it made. We started seeing more pros, and we ended up getting a deal done that we were excited about, and we are excited about this year.”

As happy as Fairbanks may be, he will always be grateful to the Rays executive and their development system. He’s been with the organization for so many years.

Now, he’s ready to spread his wings and take on the challenge that the Marlins will throw at him. The Marlins are trying to get back into the playoffs and could become a future elite team.

Fairbanks is not a player who likes to brag about himself. He loves getting his prep done and being overall fully prepared before coming into the game. Fairbanks is a veteran player on this young team, and the team will look forward to his leadership and guidance. Execution and communication goes a long way. Fairbanks is looking forward to going to work, and he’s a player who loves to compete and has no fear.

The Marlins will start the regular season against the Colorado Rockies in March, and the fans will hope to see Fairbanks close out a game throughout that three-game series.

