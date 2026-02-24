What Marlins Are Quietly Prioritizing in Bullpen Roles

The Miami Marlins don't have the most imposing bullpen out there in the Major Leagues this year, but they do have some promising talent on their side.

They've made quite a few bullpen moves during the offseason, which was a goal of theirs once their 2025 campaign ended. Right-hander Pete Fairbanks was the key acquisition here, but the Marlins also made a handful of splashes along the way, landing other relievers with true potential.

Miami wasn't chasing after the top names in baseball, but the franchise still managed to build up a great deal of depth. Will this play out in their favor, or will they regret not pursuing more headliners?

Marlins Prioritize Depth Over Stars

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The acquisition of Fairbanks came shortly after the Ronny Henriquez injury news was announced. This prompted the Marlins to sign Fairbanks to a one-year, $13 million deal. Previously, Fairbanks spent seven years with the Tampa Bay Rays, recording a 2.98 ERA and 1.153 WHIP.

During his last campaign with the Rays, he logged a 2.83 ERA and 59 strikeouts across 60.1 innings pitched through 61 games. The 32-year-old brings veteran experience to the mound, and combined with his consistency, he is a valuable bullpen addition.

But outside of Fairbanks, Miami wasn't actively seeking out stars. Instead, they prioritized depth. Signing southpaw John King was a notable move, but again, it wasn't groundbreaking. Last year with the St. Louis Cardinals, he posted a 4.66 ERA and 28 strikeouts across 48.1 innings pitched through 51 games.

Alongside Fairbanks and King, the Marlins still have Anthony Bender, Calvin Faucher and Tyler Phillips. Bender's 2025 campaign was cut short due to an injury to his right tibia, leaving him sidelined toward the end of August. However, he threw on Feb. 20, inching his way closer to a return.

Although Miami's bullpen isn't filled with MLB stars, prioritizing depth is likely going to play out in their favor. Not to mention, they've done a fine job at balancing right and left-handed pitchers, which is generally a major win for any ballclub.

There's still a substantial amount of time between now and Opening Day, but spring training tends to pass by quickly. It will soon become clear if the Marlins did enough to bolster their pitching staff during the offseason, but for now, the new faces in their bullpen are working on settling into their new roles at loanDepot Park.