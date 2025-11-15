Marlins' Easiest 2025 Offseason Decision About to Be Revealed

November 18 is the deadline to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft. Teams must first have room on their 40-man roster and then add eligible players to it before 6 pm ET on November 18 in order to protect them from the Rule 5 draft, which will take place on December 10.

If a player is not placed on the roster by the deadline, other teams can select them in the Rule 5 draft and pay $100,000. If the selected player doesn't stay on the 26-man roster for the full season, he must be offered back to the former team for half or $50,000.

The Marlins won't even hesitate when it comes to one of their Rule 5 eligible players this year. Catcher Joe Mack, who is currently ranked No. 70 on the MLB Top 100 Prospects list, will certainly be protected.

Why the Marlins Will Protect Joe Mack

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mack has amassed pretty impressive stats in 2025. Over the course of the season, the 22-year-old catcher has slashed .257/.338/.475 with 21 home runs over 112 games between Double-A and Triple-A.

Mack was drafted by the Marlins in the first round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur draft from Williamsville East High School in East Amherst, New York.

After struggling a bit and then being injured for the majority of the 2022 season, 2023 didn't go all that well either. Finally, at about the mid-point of the 2024 season, Mack found his stride again and has just continued the upward spiral.

Given that the Marlins played with two rookie catchers in the 2025 season, Mack's breakout season couldn't have come at a better time.

Agustin Ramirez and Liam Hicks both filled the catcher position in 2025, combining to start 120 MLB games. The duo played just well enough to keep Mack from getting his call up to the Majors but toward the end of the season, there were enough questions surrounding Ramirez and Hicks to make everyone believe Mack could be a contender for a position on the team.

While it may be too early to say that Mack will be on the field on Opening Day, it certainly is easy to say there is room for him on the roster.

Even if Miami decides that they are content with its catching line-up, the team could use Mack as a significant trading piece to cover other areas of need.

There's no doubt that this will be one of the easiest decisions the team will have to make in the offseason. Mack is worth a lot more than the one-time $100,000 payment they would get if they leave him unprotected - which they won't.

