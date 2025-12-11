Orioles Reportedly In Talks With Marlins Regarding Starting Pitcher

There are several questions surrounding the Miami Marlins and the front office this offseason, but the biggest may be which starting pitcher, if any, they will trade? They have three starters, Sandy Alcantara, Edward Cabrera, and Ryan Weathers, who have drawn the most interest.

Just because the president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, receives calls doesn't mean that a deal will be made, but there has been no shortage of teams linked to the Marlins. One team that Miami has had some recent trade history with is the Baltimore Orioles, and they are reportedly kicking the tires on Cabrera, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required).

"The Miami Marlins, progressing in their efforts to trade right-hander Edward Cabrera, are talking with the Baltimore Orioles among other clubs, according to people familiar with the discussions,'' Rosenthal wrote.

There is no imminent trade involving the Orioles, but Baltimore is looking to bolster their starting pitching and make more splashes this winter after New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso agreed to a contract for five years and $155 million on Wednesday.

This wouldn't be the first starting pitcher trade between Miami and Baltimore. At the trade deadline in 2024, the Marlins sent left-hander Trevor Rogers to the Orioles for Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby in a deal that has worked out well for both teams.

The Orioles have Rogers and Kyle Randish to solidify the top of their rotation, and a trade for Cabrera would slot them a No. 3 to give them a starting rotation that they will need to compete in the American League East. They also added Ryan Helsley to their bullpen.

Cabrera had a solid season for Miami in 2025 and proved that he is fully recovered from previous injuries. He went 8-7 with a 3.53 ERA in 26 starts with 150 strikeouts in 137.2 innings. He had a strong finish to the season and formed a solid 1-2 punch with Alcantara.

That is what makes trading him tough this winter if Miami does. The asking price is going to be high and rightfully so for the Marlins, but they are close to making a move in the National League East in terms of contending. The Philadelphia Phillies are loading up again, but the Mets are losing their top free agents, and the Atlanta Braves have been quiet so far.

Miami finished just four games out of the final National League Wild Card race. As far as just how much they'll spend this season remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that they have the pitching to compete. The only question is, which pitcher will be on the roster on Opening Day?

