Potential First Base Targets for Marlins After Mariners Locked Down Josh Naylor

With the Miami Marlins reportedly ready to spend some money this offseason and a key area of need presenting itself at first base (.663 OPS last season), it doesn't take a sabermetrics expert like president of baseball operations Peter Bendix to put two and two together.

The Marlins will likely be looking outside the organization for help at first base. While available options exist, the market just got a little more barren with Josh Naylor agreeing to return to the Seattle Mariners on a five-year deal.

So where can Miami turn now for help at what is a critical position as they hope to build upon last year's 79-win third place finish in the NL East? The free agent market still offers some intriguing possibilities:

Pete Alonso

Could Pete Alonso join a New York Mets' division rival and sign in Miami? | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If Marlins owner Bruce Sherman, as reported, is open to the idea of spending money, signing Pete Alonso away from the New York Mets would certainly be a bold way to announce the franchise as active spenders.

The benefits of adding the 30-year-old slugger are obvious. Alonso would instantly become a middle-of-the-lineup power bat, bolstering a group that hit the fourth-fewest home runs in the majors last season.

Alonso actually improved his production in 2025 from the previous year, recording four more home runs (38) and 38 more RBI (126) while striking out less despite more at-bats. He has never been a Gold Glove candidate, but he offers serviceable play at first.

If Sheman and the Marlins have the appetite to open up the checkbook (and accept that there could be some decline over the life of the deal), then Alonso could be an invigorating addition for a franchise looking to contend for the playoffs.

Paul Goldschmidt

Free agent first baseman Paul Goldschmidt | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

While Alonso remains the biggest name on the first base free agent market, there are other impact options to be had. Paul Goldschmidt is no spring chicken at 38 years of age, but he could provide solid production at a more affordable, short-term rate.

Goldschmidt joined the New York Yankees last season on a one-year, $12.5 million deal and saw an uptick in average (.274) and on-base percentage (.328), even as his power numbers declined (from 22 to 10). He could be looking for a similar pact once again.

Goldschmidt can no longer be counted upon to offer the same middle-of-the-lineup pop that he once provided after seeing his home run totals decrease in four consecutive seasons. However, his numbers as a Yankee still outperformed anything that Miami got from their own first basemen.

With Goldschmidt moving into the twilight of what has been a decorated 15-year career, he could serve as a useful platoon option with the left-handed Liam Hicks or simply share duties with Eric Wagaman while Hicks focuses his defensive attention on being catcher.

Ty France

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Ty France | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Fresh off of his first career Gold Glove, Ty France remains an underrated asset at first base. The 31-year-old has now bounced around four different teams over the past two seasons and would surely like free agency to yield a little more stability.

Though France is best known for his defense, his bat remains formidable. After joining the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the MLB trade deadline, he produced a .277/.320/.372 stat line down the stretch in 37 games and was even included on the World Series roster.

Adding France wouldn't necessarily grab headlines and move the needle too much in South Florida. However, the 2022 All-Star would serve the dual purpose of bolstering the Marlins' defense while also making their offense pack more of a punch.

Miami isn't lacking when it comes to an offseason to-do list, from determining the future of Sandy Alcantara to numerous positional areas to address. But first base offers both a glaring area of need and a clear opportunity to signal that the organization has arrived as an impact player in free agency.