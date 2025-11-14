The Miami Marlins are stuck in a tough spot this winter. After losing 100 games in 2024, the Marlins, under first-year manager Clayton McCullough, finished just four games out of the final National League Wild Card spot behind the Cincinnati Reds.

They finished 79-83, but just hanging around a postseason berth before fading in September was certainly not what a lot of people had on their bingo cards in 2025. Now the focus is shifting to offseason moves around the league. One name that is going to generate a lot of interest this winter is Miami right-hander Sandy Alcantara.

Do the Marlins move him or keep him? The case could be made for both, but according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, they are sending mixed signals about the future of their ace.

Marlins Send Mixed Signals About Sandy Alcantara, But Decision is Clear

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

According to Nightengale, Miami expects him to be on the Opening Day roster in March, but they would also listen to offers on him before then.

"Miami Marlins owner Bruce Sherman has told several Marlins' employees that he fully expects ace Sandy Alcantara to be on the roster on opening day....but they're also not shutting off talks with potential suitors,'' wrote Nightengale on X.

It's kind of odd that the owner would make that comment, but it certainly sends mixed signals to the front office and Alcantara. He had a good season coming off Tommy John surgery and got stronger as the season went along. Alcantara finished 11-12 in 31 starts with a 5.36 ERA in 174.2 innings pitched with 142 strikeouts and 57 walks.

Marlins Have Clear Choice in Front of Them with Alcantara

Aug 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Those numbers might not tell the whole story about his season, but there is no doubt that Alcantara's stuff is still good enough to be a top-of-the-rotation starter. A lot of contenders would love to add him to solidify their rotation in 2026 and possibly beyond.

Miami's front office, led by baseball president of operations Peter Bendix and newly promoted general manager Gabe Kapler, has some decisions to make, and they need to get this right. There is a case to run it back with Alcantara and Edward Cabrera at the top of the rotation for McCullough, but there is also to see what teams would give up for the 30-year-old Alcantara.

This should be an easy decision for the Marlins: keep him and run it back. It makes sense. One year after losing 100 games, not many people had them even handing around a postseason berth at the end of the season.

Aug 31, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) is restrained by the home plate umpire after hitting New York Mets designated hitter Mark Vientos (27) (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Citi Field. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

They went from an afterthought to a team on the rise in one year. They need to keep the momentum of that going forward. Why? The division is changing, and it's changing for the better for Miami.

The National League East, behind the Philadelphia Phillies, has a lot of questions. What do the New York Mets do this offseason? Are the Atlanta Braves going into a rebuild?

The Washington Nationals are still clearly rebuilding, which leaves the Marlins possibly able to make a move in 2026 if they run it back with both of their top pitchers. There are certainly some tough decisions on the horizon this winter.

