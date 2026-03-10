The Projected Marlins Bench & How They Can Contribute in 2026

The Miami Marlins are one of the more fun teams that fans get to watch this season. The young crew of players has all started to come into their own, and it's happening all at once. With 2026 just around the corner, the Marlins roster is starting to take form.

This offseason, Miami made moves it felt necessary on both sides of the baseball, and so long as the pitching holds up, the Marlins have a strong chance to be an above .500 crew in 2026. Contact is the name of the Marlins game, and it runs through the starting nine and on the bench.

While the roster roles are still being fought over in spring training, FanGraphs has its projected starting lineup and who is most likely to start on the bench. Of the four men projected to be in a bench role, that doesn't mean they can't help the Marlins secure some extra wins in their efforts.

Projected Bench for Opening Day

C/1B Liam Hicks

Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks (34) reacts in the dugout after scoring a run. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The hard decision for the Marlins will be putting Liam Hicks on the bench to begin the season after what he has done this spring and last season. In his first full season in Miami, Hicks hit .247 with six home runs and 45 RBIs in 119 games, and this spring has shown that Hicks can handle the bat in his hands.

If Agustín Ramírez wasn't the bigger power threat at the plate, Hicks has a case to make to be in the everyday lineup. But on days when Ramíez needs to take a seat, Hicks is one of the better backup catchers to do so. Not to mention, he will help out at first base as well.

INF Graham Pauley

Miami Marlins third baseman Graham Pauley (21) throws to first base. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This spring has been good to Graham Pauley, as he's hitting .364 at the plate with one double and one triple. After last season with Miami, where he played in 62 games, Pauley has looked to start to understand how to hit at the Major League level.

The utility that he has will only benefit the Marlins, as he can play all around the infield besides shortstop. Pauley will likely see time against right-handers following his struggles against lefties.

OF/INF Javier Sanoja

Miami Marlins second baseman Javier Sanoja (46) reacts after hitting a home run. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Javier Sanoja won the Gold Glove Award for a utility man last season, which was the first of his young career. The beauty of Sanoja is that he's the perfect mold for a bench bat. He allows regulars to get days off, and he'll be excellent defensively to make up for it.

Sanoja can hit a little bit, but he's likely to be a defensive replacement if he's not already in the starting lineup one day.

OF Heriberto Hernández

Miami Marlins outfielder Heriberto Hernandez (64) runs to first. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Heriberto Hernández is just the odd man out when it comes to the outfield of Jakob Marsee, Kyle Stowers and newly acquired Owen Caissie, but that doesn't mean he won't play a huge role as the fourth outfielder on the roster.

Last season proved that Hernández has what it takes to start in a game either at left field or as the designated hitter, having hit 10 home runs in 87 games last year. His spring has been slow, but there is a promising player at the plate and in the field.