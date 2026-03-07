Promising Marlins Starting Pitcher Faces Critical Meeting with Surgeon

The Miami Marlins felt they had the starting pitching depth to trade Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers. That depth could be taking a hit.

Per Marlins.TV’s Craig Mish and other outlets, starting pitcher Adam Mazur reported right elbow discomfort on Friday and underwent an MRI on the elbow. The next step is a medical consult, which is notable given the doctor.

Mish reported that Mazur will meet with Dr. Keith Meister, who is the Texas Rangers’ team surgeon and one of the foremost surgeons when it comes to elbow surgery. That includes Tommy John surgery and a procedure he’s helped pioneer, a UCL internal brace surgery.

Nothing is definite. That’s what the consult is for. But it likely means that Mazur is going to miss some time.

Adam Mazur’s Career

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Adam Mazur. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Mazur, a right-hander, pitched in two spring training games before he reported the discomfort. He made one start and allowed no hits or walks in three innings. He struck out one and walked two.

He was part of a group of pitchers vying for the five-man rotation. Sandy Alcantara — who had Tommy John surgery in 2023 — is the ace, followed by Eury Pérez. Miami has indicated that Chris Paddack will be part of the rotation. That leaves two spots for Mazur, Braxton Garrett, Janson Junk, Bradley Blalock and Ryan Gusto.

Mazur has played parts of three Major League seasons with the Marlins (2025) and the San Diego Padres (2024). Last season with the Marlins he started six games and went 0-4 with a 4.80 ERA. He struck out 19 and walked 12 in 33 innings. Batters hit .264 against him. In his debut in 2024 with the Padres, he went 1-3 with a 7.49 ERA in eight starts. He struck out 22 and walked 21 in 33.2 innings.

After that, he was part of the deadline deal that netted the Marlins second baseman Jay Beshears, left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling and third baseman Graham Pauley. Miami gave up left-handed pitcher Tanner Scott and right-handed pitcher Bryan Hoeing.

Mazur was the Padres’ second-round pick in 2022 out of Iowa. For his minor league career he went 18-18 with a 3.97 ERA in 65 games (56 starts). He struck out 282 and walked 65 in 296.2 innings. Last season at Triple-A Jacksonville he went 6-7 with a 4.36 ERA in 22 games (19 starts), with 100 strikeouts and 30 walks in 107.1 innings.