Red Sox Young Pitcher Praises Marlins Ace During World Baseball Classic Experience

The start of the 2026 season is just under two weeks away for the Miami Marlins. After trading pitchers Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers in January, that leaves Sandy Alcantara to headline Clayton McCullough's starting rotation.

Before the season begins against the Colorado Rockies at loanDepot Park on March 27, there is still some business remaining for Alcantara. He is in the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic on Sunday night for the Dominican Republic against Team USA.

Miami's right-hander made his WBC debut on Wednesday night in the Dominican Republic's 7-5 win over Venezuela. It wasn't a great start for the 2022 Cy Young Award winner, but it was enough to keep his team in the game and gave them a chance to build a big enough lead to hang on and win it.

Alcantara said after the game that he'll do whatever the Dominican Republic needs him to do the rest of the tournament, start or come out of the bullpen. It's that type of leadership that caught the eye of one young pitcher who complimented him after returning to camp.

Red Sox Pitcher Brayan Bello Praises Marlins Pitcher Sandy Alcantara

Brayan Bello | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Boston Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello dominated in his first start for the Dominican Republic last Tuesday against Israel. The 26-year-old went five innings, allowing one run, one hit, and striking out seven in a 10-1 victory.

In a similar move by Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal, Bello returned to the Red Sox's camp to prepare for the 2026 season despite the Dominican Republic still alive. When he got back to Fort Myers, Fla., Bello spoke about his experience pitching in the WBC, as well as looking up to Alcantara, according to Tim Healey of the Boston Globe (subscription required).

“One of the things that I took away from being with those guys is how they were able to handle the pressure in those situations, in those environments,” Bello said through an interpreter, citing Sandy Alcantara’s start against rival Venezuela, in particular. “That’s something that stuck with me, how calm he was during those games and those situations. It was very important for me to see that from the dugout.”

It wasn't an easy start for Alcantara, but Bello, like others, was watching how the veteran handled the start where he gutted through three innings. It also helped that, as a leader for the Dominican Republic, Alcantara made it known that he would do whatever was needed to help them win the WBC. It's leadership like that which Miami and McCullough hope that Alcantara can bring to the young Marlins pitchers this season.