Marlins Listed As Landing Spot for Rivals Veteran Infielder

Spring training begins this week as pitchers and catchers report for their first workouts. As far as the Miami Marlins and second-year manager Clayton McCullough go, he'll begin spring training with more questions than answers surrounding his rotation. Gone are Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers, who were traded in January. They do bring back ace Sandy Alcantara.

The Marlins' pitching staff, if it stays healthy, could still contend for a playoff spot in the National League. If that is going to happen, Miami is going to need some of its players who had a breakout season in 2025 continue to come close to following that up in 2026.

As far as additions go for the lineup, president of baseball operations, Peter Bendix, acquired outfielder Owen Caissie from the Chicago Cubs as part of the Carbera trade, as well as signing former Tampa Bay Rays utility player Christopher Morel.

Other than that, the Marlins will be banking on some younger players for 2026. Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report floated seven potential trade ideas during spring training and he had Miami and the Rays hooking up in an interesting trade.

Marlins Predicted as a Potential Landing Spot for Yandy Díaz

Looking for some power from the first base position, the Marlins have some options remaining in free agency with Nathaniel Lowe or Rhys Hoskins. However, Kelly predicted that a trade between state rivals would send Yandy Díaz from Tampa Bay to Miami. The Marlins have younger players, Graham Pauley and Griffin Conine, as players to start in 2026, but Díaz would add some veteran power to a lineup in need of it.

"But with left-handed hitters in Graham Pauley and Griffin Conine currently projected in at first base and DH, respectively, trading for Díaz would be another interesting solution. The 2023 AL batting champion is due $12 million in 2026, and then has a conditional club option that could be worth up to $13 million in 2027. Both are team-friendly prices, which would be of interest to a Marlins team that pinches pennies,'' Kelly wrote.

The key in there is how cheap Díaz would be for the Marlins, including $12 million this season. For a team that doesn't spend big, that is money that Miami could certainly take on for a power-hitter. Morel was brought in over the winter to get some playing time at first base, but adding Díaz would add some power. He had a career-high 25 home runs and 83 RBIs last season for the Rays while slashing .300/.366/.482 in 150 games.

At 34 years old, Miami wouldn't be inclined to gut their prospect pool to acquire Díaz, but for the right deal, this would be a move that would add instant power and production to McCullough's lineup.

