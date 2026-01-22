Second Time Could Be Charm For Marlins and Veteran Infielder

Some free agents are still unsigned for the 2026 season. Sometimes it takes one team for the player to redeem himself. The Miami Marlins are seeing their division rivals, such as the Philadelphia Phillies and lately the New York Mets, making big splashes this offseason.

One infielder, a multiple All-Star, is still not signed by any team. The Marlins might or might not need his service, but they should give it strong consideration.

Who Is The Infielder That The Marlins Should Think About Reuniting?

Tim Anderson | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

In the last few seasons, Tim Anderson was one of the best shortstops in baseball. The 32-year-old has ten years of service. Most of his success came with the Chicago White Sox, where he became a two-time all-star.

Tim may not be everyone’s favorite cup of tea because of the way he plays the game. He’s very passionate and emotional, and, like most players nowadays, he throws bat flips after a home run. His attitude is not for everyone, but there’s still something left in the tank.

Anderson played for one season with the Marlins. It wasn’t the best season for him in 2024. He had zero home runs, 9 RBIs, and batted .214 in 65 games. If you’re the Marlins, you might be wondering, “Why retake a chance on this guy?”

Sometimes, a second chance can lead to better experiences and better results. If Anderson can focus on staying healthy, put the ball in play, and become a vocal leader in the clubhouse, then the addition to the team will pay off.

Every team needs veteran leadership, and Anderson can show the young infielders on this team in what areas to work on and how to stay consistent on the field and at the plate.

Anderson must get back to being the player who collects 100 or more hits and at least 50 doubles in a season. What makes him a unique hitter is his ability to get on base and drive the ball. He’s not a power-hitting player. His contact skills are a significant asset. Anderson is also a 2019 batting champion and a 2020 Silver Slugger Award winner.

We’re sure that any decision the front office makes will be the best decision for the franchise. Sometimes, when a division rival makes a big move, it fuels the team to make a move of its own.

We are a month away, and the Marlins can still make enormous additions to their roster, whether it’s Anderson or someone else.

