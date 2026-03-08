Marlins Skipper Clayton McCullough High on Eury Pérez’s Future

The Miami Marlins' starting rotation is going to look a tad different this season, as both Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers are no longer with the franchise. Sandy Alcantara is still set to lead the Marlins in the ace role, but Miami has a not-so-secret trick up its sleeve with the number two.

Eury Pérez heads into his third season in Major League Baseball and looks to be one pitcher who could raise his stock completely with a healthy 2026 campaign. His return after an injury that sidelined him for the entire 2024 campaign, Pérez displayed enough to earn the confidence of the front office.

Finishing with a 4.25 ERA on the campaign with 105 strikeouts in less than 100 innings pitched, Pérez is just coming into his own as a big leaguer and as a player. So much so that Marlins manager Clayton McCullough sees big things for Pérez as soon as this season.

McCullough's High Expectations for Pérez

Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough (86) looks on before the game. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Eury Pérez, I believe, has the chance to really break out," McCullough told MLB Network. "It was great to get him on the mound for half a season last year, the talent is certainly tantalizing, and to have him for a full season, we believe this guy has a chance to put himself in Cy Young conversations in years to come."

Pérez isn't set to become a free agent until 2030, meaning the Marlins have team control on the young pitcher until then. If the combination of Pérez and Alcantara helps carry the load in 2026, Miami has a path to the playoffs, should they play convincingly on the offensive side of the baseball.

In a world where the Marlins would like to move Alcantara at the trade deadline or following the 2026 season, Pérez has the natural talent to take over and lead the franchise as early as next year. His age might scare people, but he fits the mold for what the Marlins are trying to accomplish.

Miami Marlins pitcher Eury Perez (39) delivers a pitch, grinning his teeth. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Last season, and likely for his career, Pérez's best pitch is his fastball, which generated an average of 97.9 mph, earning him a rank within the 94th percentile, according to Baseball Savant.

One thing the Marlins would like to see is that the harder it goes, the softer it goes out, which wasn't the case last year, when players made contact, they hit it hard. Spring training hasn't been kind either, but once the season gets underway, fans should keep a close eye on this potential future phenom.