This Marlins Prospect Is Already Exceeding Expectations After Draft Debut
The 2025 MLB draft was full of talent spread across the board. The Miami Marlins had a very notable class, taking standout college bats like Aiva Arquette, Cam Cannarella, and Brandon Compton.
There are two picks both in the third and fourth round that were so intriguing to the Marlins that they went to the same school two picks in a row. Florida State’s Max Williams and Drew Faurot would be selected, but Faurot would play above the rest, posting the highest OPS of the class.
Faurot would be assigned to Low-A, where he’d make his professional debut with the Jupiter Hammerheads. The then 21-year-old would leave a memorable impression in his first 22 games, proving Single-A was maybe not enough of a test for the infielder.
Faurot would take 97 plate appearances in his first professional stint, recording a slashline of .341/.392/.477 with an .869 OPS. He wouldn’t hit any homers, but would leg out three triples, and hit six doubles.
Faurot walked eight times while striking out 19, keeping his strikeout rate under 20%, which was very similar to his plate discipline during his time with Florida State. In his two-year career with the Seminoles, Faurot managed to always keep the strikeout rate under 22%.
It’s been an incredibly successful year both collegiately and professionally for Faurot, who’s coming off of his most productive year with the Seminoles before entering the 2025 MLB draft.
In 58 games for Florida State this season, Faurot had a career high .307 batting average, as well as a career high .952 OPS. He hit 16 home runs in 218 at-bats, with both 51 runs scored, and batted in.
He boosted his walk rate over two percent in his final season of college baseball, and showed that he refined his overall bat-to-ball skills before signing his professional contract with Miami.
It’ll be interesting to see how the power translates more to minor league baseball. He’s shown to be a bat that over multiple seasons in college baseball could tally 15 plus homers in a single year.
From a year at Central Florida, to two years at Florida State, and now to the Marlins organization, Faurot has been no stranger to developing in the Sunshine State.