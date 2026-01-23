Marlins Racking up National Television Appearances with New Schedule

The Miami Marlins were four games out of the final NL wild card berth in 2025, and their television schedule shows it.

Fox, one of MLB’s top television partners, announced its schedule of games for 2026 and Miami showed up three times.

Combined with the four appearances Miami is expected to make as part of the NBC/Peacock package, that gives the Marlins seven national television games after a 79-win season.

Miami Marlins National TV Games

All three of Miami’s games as part of the Fox package will be on FS1, the network’s exclusive sports channel. All three games are also after the All-Star break.

The Marlins will play their first FS1 game on Jul 25 with a showdown at home against the San Diego Padres at 4 p.m. The next game is also at home on Aug. 8, as Miami hosts the Los Angeles Angels in a game set for 4 p.m. The last game is Aug. 22 against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot Park at 4 p.m.

Fox could add more Marlins games during the season, especially if the team appears to be improving on last year’s season.

NBC and Peacock are taking over the Sunday Night Baseball package from ESPN and the Sunday Leadoff package from Roku, the latter of which is an exclusive streaming package. All four of Miami’s games as part of this package are on Peacock as part of the Sunday Leadoff package.

Miami will play back-to-back games on the streamer in May — at home against Washington on May 10 and on the road against in-state rival Tampa Bay on May 17. The Nats matchup is set for 12:30 p.m. while the Rays game is set for noon. The Marlins return to Peacock on June 14 as they wrap up a series in Pittsburgh against the Pirates at noon. Miami’s final appearance is the final Sunday Leadoff game of the season on Aug. 30 at Washington. That game is also set for noon.

TBS announced the first half its schedule earlier this week, which is a package of Tuesday night games. The network will announce the second half of the schedule later this year.

ESPN, which opted not to renew the Sunday night package, has a 30-game package of games, of which only a handful have been announced. None included the Marlins.

Miami has made strategic changes to its roster in the offseason, notably trading veteran pitchers Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers for a load of young talent, which includes Chicago Cubs top prospect Owen Caissie.

