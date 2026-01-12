Top 3 Must-See Road Trip Matchups on Marlins’ 2026 Schedule

Road trip series are part of sports. It’s much more difficult or hectic when it’s baseball because it’s a long season. The Miami Marlins will have several road trips, but three in particular make this a compelling series to watch.

Here Are The Top 3 Anticipated Road Trips on Marlins' 2026 Schedule:

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Marlins vs Yankees (April 3-5)

Perhaps the first, most intriguing road series in the Marlins' schedule. The Yankees will play their home opener on Friday, April 3. It’s going to be a series that everyone who follows baseball should keep an eye on.

Miami and the Yankees were in trade talks about the whole Edward Cabrera situation. New York wanted Cabrera to be part of their rotation. Unfortunately for them, Cabrera will be heading to Chicago. Therefore, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Yankees want to teach the Marlins a lesson in this series.

Miami will be ready to answer the challenge. When we think of Marlins and Yankees, we think of the 2003 World Series, which Miami won in six games. This series will be a battle between youth and experience.

Marlins vs Rays (May 15-17)

While the Rays are trading away players, the Marlins are acquiring and bringing up prospects. Tampa Bay is also great at developing prospects. This series must exceed our expectations, especially when former Rays closer Pete Fairbanks returns to Tampa.

The first game will be on a Friday night between those two Florida teams. The game starts at 7:10 PM. Out of the three games, the one that catches everyone’s attention is the Sunday afternoon game, and it’s going to be on Peacock as well. Marlins and Rays should give fans a great series, with no lopsided wins.

Marlins vs Athletics (July 3-5)

The Fourth of July weekend will bring a great matchup. Two teams that showed promise in 2025 will look to shine even brighter in 2026, the Marlins and Athletics. It’s the third-best road series Miami will face off in the season. The Athletics have a nice group going on, and they made some solid moves this offseason.

On July 5, right after the Fourth of July, the Marlins-Athletics game will also be streaming on Peacock, but it won’t be a noon game. It will be at 4:30 pm ET.

To make a run to the playoffs, a team must get the job done on the road. Can the Marlins take the occasion against these opponents? Well, we are 75 days away from Opening Day. We shall see.

