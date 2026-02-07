Two Offseason Subtractions Marlins Will Miss During 2026 Campaign

The Miami Marlins have been quite active this offseason when it comes to the trade market and free agency. Between acquiring notable names like Pete Fairbanks, Owen Caissie and Christopher Morel, the ballclub isn't looking too shabby ahead of their 2026 race to the postseason.

Now, it's unlikely that their moves will be enough to propel them directly to the World Series this year, but any step forward is progress. However, two notable subtractions of players who bring veteran leadership could ultimately hinder the Marlins in the long run.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The pressing question is whether their returns will be successful enough at the plate and on the mound to make up for their losses. As always, there won't be an immediate answer — it could take several months before a trade can accurately be considered a flop. Hopes are held high for the franchise, but caution still looms. Did the ballclub make the right moves?

Edward Cabrera

Miami Marlins pitcher Edward Cabrera | John Jones-Imagn Images

After five years spent in Miami, right-hander Cabrera found himself being shipped out to the Windy City to play for the Chicago Cubs once early January rolled around. In exchange, the Marlins received Edgardo De Leon, Cristian Hernandaz and the primary headliner Owen Caissie. While the return looks promising, Cabrera was a key player in Miami's rotation.

During his 2025 campaign, he logged a 3.53 ERA and 150 strikeouts across 137.2 innings pitched through 26 starts. Although he isn't considered an ace with his combined 4.07 ERA, he has shown improvements, which could leave the Marlins with regret if he continues on this trajectory.

The Cubs made it clear that they're looking to win this year, and striking a deal with Cabrera was one way to do that.

Ryan Weathers

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Ryan Weathers | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Weathers was picked up by the San Diego Padres seventh in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft, and he remained on the West Coast for three years. In August 2023, the Padres traded him to Miami for Garrett Cooper and Sean Reynolds.

Throughout his three-year stint in Florida, the left-hander registered an overall 4.11 ERA and 13 strikeouts across 138.0 innings pitched in 27 games, 26 of which he started. However, in January, he was sent to the New York Yankees, and in return, the Marlins received four prospects: Dylan Jasso, Brendan Jones, Dillon Lewis and Juan Matheus.

Weathers was the second starter traded by Miami this offseason, leaving fans concerned about their starting rotation this year.

Recommended Articles