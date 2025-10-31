Unheralded Marlins Prospect Is Leading Arizona Fall League in This Category

After striking out 89 batters in 66.2 minor league innings this year, Jack Sellinger (@MVScrappers '23) has punched out five over his first three @MLBazFallLeague innings.🏜️🌵



The @Marlins 14th-round pick in 2023 reached Double-A this year for the first time, posting a 2.16 ERA… pic.twitter.com/8UxRTRMLwa