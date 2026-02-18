What We’re Actually Learning About Miami Marlins Pitching Staff So Far

As the Miami Marlins are settling into the full swing of spring training, the early picture of the pitching staff is starting to take shape. Of course, it is still just February, and so much can change, and the results of the first few weeks of training should be taken with caution.

What the Marlins are showing off so far is a staff built on depth and a continued reliance on a young pitching pipeline.

Marlins' Offseason of Change

After finishing the 2025 season just under .500 and barely missing the postseason, Miami is looking to make some changes and focus on winning every day. Throughout the offseason, the Marlins took action to make some changes that will certainly have the team looking different in 2026.

One noticeable difference will be on the mound. Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers were both traded during the offseason. This will clearly give more focus to some of the younger arms within the organization.

New to the Marlins this season will be on the pitching staff are:

Pete Fairbanks

Chris Paddack

John King

Garrett Acton

Bradley Blalcok

Expectations For 2026 Pitching Staff

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In a sit-down interview with Fish on First, manager Clayton McCullough spoke about what he was going to be looking for in spring training.

“We feel very good about the quality of arms we are bringing into camp. Competition is a good thing. It will provide some guys opportunity. You have to throw the ball over the plate and pound the strike zone...For those guys that are going to be coming in competing for spots in the rotation or the bullpen, it really will come down to, can you fill up the zone?”

There are a few positions that are already a given barring any injuries, and those mainly rest at the top of the rotation. The staff will be led by Sandy Alcantara and Eury Pérez, along with Paddack. From there, the rotation is not yet set, although many have projected.

Max Meyer will have to prove himself once again after spending much of 2025 on the injury list. He suffered a season-ending left hip labral injury that required surgery. This made the fourth consecutive season that Meyer had to deal with significant injuries.

2022 Tommy John surgery

2023 Tommy John recovery

2024 Shoulder Bursitis

2025 Left Hip Labral

Early on in 2025, he was looking quite promising for the club, posting a 4.73 ERA over 12 starts. Now, he will need to prove he can be effective again on the mound.

Braxton Garrett will be another one that all eyes will be on. He missed the entire 2025 season following Tommy John surgery. Encouragingly, he has already progressed to throwing live batting practice and is looking well.

The Marlins will need to manage these injury recoveries with a measured buildup this spring. Pitch counts and workloads will be carefully monitored especially during spring training.

Rotation Depth Battles Are Real

Miami Marlins pitcher Max Meyer | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The back end of the rotation remains relatively fluid. With predictions showing possibly Meyer and Garrett battling a spot, don’t overlook Thomas White or Robbie Snelling sneaking in there as well.

Snelling had a great showing over 11 Triple-A starts in 2025. He finished with a record of 6-2, a 1.27 ERA over 63.2 innings pitched. It is very possible that Snelling will see the mound in the MLB this year, although it may not be immediately in the early portion of the season.

As McCullough indicated, “compeition is good,” and the Marlins have plenty of it for the remaining spots in the rotation. Pitching depth can evaporate quickly and Miami has taken steps to prioritize having more viable options stretched out and ready.

As a very early prediction, the rotation should look very similiar to this:

RHP Sandy Alcantara RHP Eury Pérez RHP Chris Paddack RHP Max Meyer LHP Braxton Garrett

Alcantara has been named the Opening Day starter.

Friday Night Lights featuring 22



El Caballo gets the call for Opening Day 🐎 pic.twitter.com/nfTQqMWDwt — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) February 13, 2026

The bullpen will consist of:

RHP Pete Fairbanks

RHP Anthony Bender

RHP Tyler Phillips

RHP Calvin Faucher

LHP Cade Gibson

LHP John King

RHP Janson Junk

RHP Michael Petersen

The Marlins are excited to have Fairbanks in the bullpen and they should be. Over the course of his career he holds a 4.8 WAR with a record of 20-24, posting a 3.19 ERA over 265.1 innings pitched. In 2025 with the Tampa Bay Rays, Fairbanks posted a 2.83 ERA in 61 games and 60.1 innings pitched. He managed 59 strikeouts against 18 walks.

President of baseball operations Peter Bendix offered a rave review when speaking with reporter Tyler Boronski, “He is somebody we believe can lock down any situation he is in...we believe we can put him in against anyone in the league. We really like what Pete brings to both the field and the clubhouse.”

Young Arms Still Driving Camp

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Truly, if there was any question about the organization’s direction, that should have been erased early on in camp. Miami’s future on the mound runs directly through its developing starters, and clearly with Pérez.

The right-hander is entering 2026 spring training healthy after dealing with some elbow concerns. In 2025, he made 20 starts, posting a 4.25 ERA with 105 strikeouts against 32 walks across 95.1 innings. At times, his numbers wavered a bit, but the swing-and-miss ability remains evident.

The Marlins have made clear decisions indicating that Pérez is central to their long-term plans.

Roles can and will continue to shift over the coming weeks. While spring training gives a good view, it rarely tells the full story, and just a week in, there are only a few givens. If the Marlins are going to surprise anyone in 2026, the foundation seems to already be visible.

As it so often has in Miami, it begins and ends with the pitching staff.

