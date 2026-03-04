Which Players Will Make the Marlins Roster — And Which Won’t
The Miami Marlins are entering the new season with several tough decisions to make.
In one of the most high-expectation seasons the franchise has had in years, as likable a player as may be, there will be some who won't make the roster for the regular season.
The Marlins Will Select Who Gives Them the Best Chance to Win
Marlins Pitchers Will Make the Roster
Starting Rotation
- Sandy Alcantara
- Eury Perez
- Max Meyer
- Braxton Garrett
- Chris Paddack
Who Won't Make the Roster
- Chris Paddack
- Bradley Blaylock
- Robby Snelling
- Thomas White
Snelling and White are projected to be in the majors at some point during their careers. Either pitcher could replace Paddack if something goes wrong, but in the meantime, they both will miss a close call to land on the roster to start the season. The fourth and fifth starters on paper look the weakest, but Garrett and Paddack will most likely have the edge.
Bullpen
- Pete Fairbanks
- Anthony Bender
- Calvin Faucher
Who Won't Make the Roster
- Garrett Acton
- Janson Junk
- Tyler Phillips
- Cade Gibson
- Andrew Nardi
Miami’s bullpen is not a strong asset. Getting Fairbanks was a big-time acquisition for the team. The organization hopes that the seventh- and eighth-inning man turns into gold, and that guys like Bender and Faucher must deliver.
Position Players That Should Make the Roster
Infield
- Catchers: Agustin Ramirez, Liam Hicks
- First Base: Christopher Morel
- Second Base: Xavier Edwards
- Third Base: Connor Norby
- Shortstop: Otto Lopez
Outfield
- Kyle Stowers
- Owen Caissie
- Jakob Marsee
Position Players Who Won't Make the Roster
- Griffin Conine
- Javier Sonoja
- Maximo Acosta
- Joe Mack
There's no doubt that Mack is a better defensive catcher than Ramirez. Marlins fans are rooting for Mack and hoping he takes over the starting catching job from Ramirez. However, Miami might not want to rush him and is waiting to see whether Ramirez has made adjustments to his defense based on his 2025 performance. Therefore, Mack won't make the roster just yet.
Morel will play first base. He's still getting used to playing the position. He has been making some mistakes, but it's part of growing pains. The Marlins don't have many options at first base, so they will ride it out with Morel until something else comes up.
If there's any other player that could replace Morel at first somewhere in the middle of the season, it would be Conine. He's getting reps at first, and the upside about that is that his father, Jeff, used to play outfield and first base. Griffin will follow his father's footsteps in getting comfortable playing the position.
