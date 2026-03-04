Which Players Will Make the Marlins Roster — And Which Won’t

The Miami Marlins are entering the new season with several tough decisions to make.

In one of the most high-expectation seasons the franchise has had in years, as likable a player as may be, there will be some who won't make the roster for the regular season.

The Marlins Will Select Who Gives Them the Best Chance to Win

Miami Marlins center fielder Jakob Marsee | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Marlins Pitchers Will Make the Roster

Starting Rotation

Sandy Alcantara

Eury Perez

Max Meyer

Braxton Garrett

Chris Paddack

Who Won't Make the Roster

Bradley Blaylock

Robby Snelling

Thomas White

Snelling and White are projected to be in the majors at some point during their careers. Either pitcher could replace Paddack if something goes wrong, but in the meantime, they both will miss a close call to land on the roster to start the season. The fourth and fifth starters on paper look the weakest, but Garrett and Paddack will most likely have the edge.

Bullpen

Pete Fairbanks

Anthony Bender

Calvin Faucher

Who Won't Make the Roster

Garrett Acton

Janson Junk

Tyler Phillips

Cade Gibson

Andrew Nardi

Miami’s bullpen is not a strong asset. Getting Fairbanks was a big-time acquisition for the team. The organization hopes that the seventh- and eighth-inning man turns into gold, and that guys like Bender and Faucher must deliver.

Position Players That Should Make the Roster

Infield

Catchers: Agustin Ramirez, Liam Hicks

First Base: Christopher Morel

Second Base: Xavier Edwards

Third Base: Connor Norby

Shortstop: Otto Lopez

Outfield

Kyle Stowers

Owen Caissie

Jakob Marsee

Position Players Who Won't Make the Roster

Griffin Conine

Javier Sonoja

Maximo Acosta

Joe Mack

There's no doubt that Mack is a better defensive catcher than Ramirez. Marlins fans are rooting for Mack and hoping he takes over the starting catching job from Ramirez. However, Miami might not want to rush him and is waiting to see whether Ramirez has made adjustments to his defense based on his 2025 performance. Therefore, Mack won't make the roster just yet.

Morel will play first base. He's still getting used to playing the position. He has been making some mistakes, but it's part of growing pains. The Marlins don't have many options at first base, so they will ride it out with Morel until something else comes up.

If there's any other player that could replace Morel at first somewhere in the middle of the season, it would be Conine. He's getting reps at first, and the upside about that is that his father, Jeff, used to play outfield and first base. Griffin will follow his father's footsteps in getting comfortable playing the position.