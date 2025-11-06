How Does Marlins' Kyle Stowers Compare With Other Silver Slugger Finalists?
The Major League season has officially come to a close and the 2025 standouts around the league are being honored. The next big award up for grabs is the Silver Slugger. Finalists in both the National and American Leagues have been named as some of the best offensive weapons that the game had to offer in 2025.
The Silver Slugger award is for the player that was the top all-around weapon at the plate, not just hitting home runs like the name implies. There are three finalists at every position with one winner announced, except for the outfield.
Outfielders are a little different as they aren't nominated as individual positions, but as a whole. There are six players in the outfield who are up for three spots, regardless if they play center, left or right. The NL winners will be announced tonight and one the Miami Marlins' own is up for his first, Kyle Stowers.
Stowers vs. Fellow Nominees
Stowers may have had his debut to the Majors back in 2022, but this was his first full season on any team and it was a breakout year to say the least which is why it isn't surprising that he is listed with some of the best the game saw this year swinging a bat regardless of the position.
The 27-year-old is up against Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker from the Chicago Cubs, Corbin Carroll with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Juan Soto from the New York Mets, and James Wood with the Washington Nationals.
It is easy to see that Stowers is out matched across the board, but it is important to take notice of how many fewer timed he stepped up to the plate as he missed multiple weeks with an oblique strain. So, yes, he didn't have quite the flashy numbers that his fellow nominees did, but he had the best batting average, slugging percentage, and trailed only Soto in OPS.
PCA
Tucker
Carroll
Soto
Stowers
Wood
At-Bats
591
500
564
577
399
598
Total Hits
146
133
146
152
115
153
Doubles
37
25
32
20
21
38
Triples
4
4
17
1
3
0
Home Runs
31
22
31
43
25
31
RBI
95
73
84
105
73
94
Strikeouts
155
125
153
137
125
221
Batting Average
.247
.266
.259
.263
.288
.256
On-Base %
.287
.377
.343
.396
.368
.350
Slugging %
.481
.464
.541
.525
.544
.475
OPS
.768
.841
.884
.921
.912
.825
Stowers had a breakout year both at the plate and defensively. Even though he didn't win a Gold Glove, he was still nominated which is an honor in itself. If he doesn't win a Silver Slugger it will simply be because of the significant amount of time he spent on the injured list.
The Marlins have a very inexperienced core with one of the youngest rosters in baseball and it is only a matter of time before the whole team expereinces the same kind of breakthrough that Stowers had this year.