Marlins, Young Core Star Far Apart in Contract Extension Talks

The Miami Marlins have a lot of decisions to make this winter, both when it comes to making new additions and potentially trading away some key pieces as well to generate more value. Additionally, a few extension discussions will likely be in play, with a few notable players entering the pre-arbitration and arbitration years of their deals.

A notable name on that list is Kyle Stowers, a franchise cornerstone for the Marlins who broke out in 2025 with an exceptional campaign. His value skyrocketed after being dealt to Miami from the Baltimore Orioles, and now, he will be looking to get compensated fairly for this.

With 2029 being his last year of arbitration control and 2026 being his last pre-arbitration season, there is work to be done to get him extended before he's eligible. On a positive note, the front office recently started discussions with him on doing just that, but there is a downside, according to a new report.

What is the Latest Report on Negotiations for a Kyle Stowers Extension?

According to a report from Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic (subscription required), the negotiations between Stowers and the Marlins have halted on an extension, as the two sides are rather far apart in value. The full quote from the article reads as follows:

"Stowers’ camp was believed to be seeking a deal around $100 million — similar to that of Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who signed an eight-year contract extension valued at $106.75 million in 2023 — which the Marlins balked at."

"Miami’s comfort level, sources say, was more along the lines of Cedanne Rafaela, who signed an eight-year, $50 million deal with the Boston Red Sox in April with fewer than 50 days of big-league service time."

This is a pretty tangible gap in negotiations, and with only a little bit of time before arbitration years begin, they will want to lock him in soon. Maybe another high-level campaign in 2026 would force Miami's hand, but then again, maybe it would benefit Stowers to just wait it out, get his value in arbitration, then hit the open market in a few more seasons.

If the Marlins are going to spend money on anyone, they should start with Stowers. He has proven to be effective for them and has made fans excited for Miami baseball for the first time in a few years. He is exactly what they wanted and more when trading for him, so reflect that in his paycheck.

