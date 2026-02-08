Why One Marlins Prospect Could Be Miami’s Next Big Star in 2026

When the Chicago Cubs lost Kyle Tucker in free agency, many believed that a player who could replace him in 2026 was rising prospect Owen Caissie. After having two very good Triple-A seasons for the Cubs, the path was clearing for him to play this upcoming season in Chicago.

That narrative changed in January. The Cubs picked up the phone and called the Miami Marlins' president of baseball operations to check in on the availability of some of his starting pitchers. When the dust settled, Chicago acquired right-hander Edward Cabrera, but they paid a high price to get him.

The centerpiece of the deal was Caissie. Now the Marlins and manager Clayton McCullough will be the ones writing his name in the lineup card daily in 2026. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked the top prospects across the majors that were traded this offseason and Caissie came in as the second-best prospect moved. That is a promising sign for a Miami team looking to add a young everyday talent.

Owen Cassie Predicted To Immediately Slot in Marlins 2026 Lineup

Owen Caissie

After the Marlins acquired Caissie as part of the Cabrera trade, he quickly rose to near the top of their prospect rankings. He has power ready to break out at the major league level and his throwing arm from the outfield is above average.

"(Caissie) should slot immediately into the Miami Marlins starting outfield, and after hitting .281/.380/.507 with 41 home runs and 130 RBI in 226 games at Triple-A the last two years," wrote Reuter.

Reuter went on to say that Caissie has nothing left to prove in the minors and should be a middle-of-the-order producer for Miami and play right field. Caissie has played in 12 major league games with two hits, one home run, and four runs driven in.

Last season, Kyle Stowers, who was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline in 2024, had a breakout season for the Marlins and Caissie could do the same. Now, to put the pressure on Caissie to be a finalist for a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award might be a little too unrealistic. However, if he can come close to what Stowers did, then Miami will be in business both offensively and defensively.

If Miami is going to overcome the loss of Cabrera in the starting rotation, they will need more than the rest of the rotation to step up. Caissie could be one of those players and his spring training is one that a lot of Marlins fans will certainly keep an eye on.

