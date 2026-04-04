Xavier Edwards’ Hot Start Could Lead to Multiple Career Firsts with Marlins

It's been quite some time since the Miami Marlins had that MVP season from Giancarlo Stanton or the Batting Title from Luis Arraez. While they don't have someone who stands out as an MVP candidate, they do have someone who could haul in some league-leading statistics by year's end.

That player? Xavier Edwards.

Edwards has been on a tear to begin 2026, hitting every ball in sight and making plays in the field. His fourth season in the league could be the breakout season that Miami has been banking on when originally trading him, especially with how things have gone thus far.

But if Edwards continues this stretch, what could be the ceiling for him and the Marlins? Here are a few firsts that Edwards could realistically be in competition for.

1. NL Batting Title

Miami Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards (9) gets a base hit. | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

A few seasons ago, Edwards hit .328 in 70 games and was a real problem at the plate. Last season, in over 100 games, Edwards hit .283, which wouldn't put him in contention for a batting title, but is strong for a player's first time surpassing the century mark in games played.

He has shown he has a tremendous eye at the plate, and hitting over .400 to begin the season is a great start to a campaign that could lead him to a batting title. He would have to be a contact machine for the remainder of the year, but this doesn't seem so outlandish to predict.

2. First-time All-Star Nod

Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards (9) hits. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

If Edwards stays healthy and plays in more games this year than he did last year, he could easily find his way to Philadelphia to play in the All-Star Game. Last season, the Marlins only sent Kyle Stowers to be their All-Star representative, but Edwards' plate presence is enough to have him considered.

He's not going to hit a lot of home runs, but he's going to work counts, find holes, and get on base, each of which helps the team. The Marlins haven't sent two or more players to the All-Star Game since Arraez and Jorge Soler were sent in 2023.

Base Stealing Numbers

Miami Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards (9) attempts to steal third base. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Edwards stole 31 bases in 2024 and 27 in 2025. Already with one stolen base this year, Edwards could set a new career-high by surpassing 31 stolen bases in 2026. His strength resides in his speed on the base paths, which he’ll take full advantage of considering how often he gets on base.