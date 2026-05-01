One Draft Pick Could End the Marlins' Third Base Carousel for Good

College Baseball is filled with many talented hitters. The Miami Marlins could use an infielder as a top hitter if they can grab him at the MLB draft.

This young talent is putting up amazing numbers in college. He could be an impactful player for years to come.

Marlins Could Use An Infielder Like Ace Reese

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Mississippi State is one of the luckiest programs in the nation. Ace Reese, 21, is a junior at the university. Reese plays the third base position and can also play left field, but infield is his main priority.

Reese is proving that his sophomore season last year was only a taste of what's coming. Reese hit 21 home runs in 2025, which is the eighth-most in a single season in school history. This season, he has taken his game to another level. Reese is slashing .318/.420/.682 and a 1.102 OPS to go along with 15 home runs, 18 doubles, 55 hits, and 54 RBIs.

Reese is one of the top third basemen in the nation, and he's on his way to being considered for the Golden Spikes award. Reese is a lethal hitter who can hit home runs and doubles. He's one of those players who is very patient and constantly puts pressure on the pitcher. The Marlins like seeing consistency. Reese is a consistent hitter.

If the Marlins are in the market for a power-hitting infielder with their first pick of the 2026 draft, Mississippi State's Ace Reese could be a legit option. https://t.co/WE4dGwcvF8 #marlins #miami #FightinFish — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) May 1, 2026

Born and raised in Texas. Reese attended Canton High School, located in Texas. The state is very passionate about sports, especially baseball and football. Athletes from Texas bring a sense of grit and determination to be great.

Reese demonstrated his talent since High School. While playing at Canton, Reese batted .490 with nine home runs. In addition, he received All-State First Team honors three times. He played shortstop in High School.

Before he began his tenure with Mississippi State, Reese spent his first year at Houston. With the Cougars, he slashed .278/.395/.506 with 45 hits, 8 doubles, 4 triples, 7 home runs, 34 RBIs, and a college career high 5 stolen bases.

The third base position is right now in the hands of Javier Sanoja and Graham Pauley. The position is not 100 percent secure compared to the second and shortstop positions because Otto Lopez and Xavier Edwards are a great middle-infield tandem.

If Reese is available and the Marlins have an opportunity to draft him, then they should go for it. They have nothing to lose. Taking big risks and chances is a must. The next couple of weeks or the next two months will be an intriguing period to see what the Marlins' management decides.