One Marlins Move Carries Significant Upside Amid Roster Changes

The Miami Marlins are taking a chance, albeit small, on an outfielder with All-Star potential. During the Marlins' flurry of transactions on Thursday, a trade went under the radar. Miami traded Triple-A reliever Zach McCambley to the Cincinnati Reds and received Rece Hinds in return.

McCambley posted a 2.36 ERA over 26.1 innings for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this season, but this trade is more about betting on the upside of Hinds than anything, who peaked as the Reds' No. 8-ranked prospect for a couple of seasons.

Hinds is an outfielder that Marlins' fans may have vaguely remembered from the summer of 2024. He hit five homers, three doubles, a triple, and drove in 11 runs over his first six games in the big leagues from July 8-13, 2024, which earned him National League player of the week.

Ever since then, it's unfortunately been a steep downhill decline for Hinds at the big league level. He went from being a single away from the cycle in his second career game, batting .500 over his first two MLB series, being named NL player of the week for his efforts, to being designated for assignment just two years later. Hinds went 1 for 24 over two separate call-ups the remainder of 2024 and was sent back to Triple-A.

Marlins are Betting On Power and Talent With This Latest Trade Acquisition

Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Last season was his best minor league stint by far, but he was unable to put it together in the big leagues. He hit .302/.359/.563 over 107 Triple-A games, smashed 24 homers, and drove in 83 runs. Hinds was gifted with two short stints in the big leagues last year and severely struggled.

Despite posting elite minor league numbers, he couldn't translate his success to the MLB, and posted a .116/.136/.279 slash line with two homers and 21 strikeouts over 15 games. His 2025 MLB season was rough, but he was given one more opportunity this season. He hit seven homers over 23 games, batted .306/.423/.635 over that timeframe, and earned International League player of the week to open the season.

His offensive onslaught earned him another opportunity in the big leagues, but it didn't go as planned. He batted .121/.167/.212 over a dozen games and struck out 18 times. Hinds has otherworldly power, strong speed and defensive ability, and massive upside, but one major flaw: off-speed pitches.

We’ve made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/AQst6e8utw — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) May 21, 2026

Although his seven homers through 23 minor league games were impressive, a majority of them were from heaters. After his record-breaking introduction to the big leagues a couple of summers ago, major league pitchers have adjusted in a big way, and Hinds has been unable to catch up.

He was 1 for 17 against off-speed and breaking balls in the major leagues this season, and struck out 11 times through those at-bats. He hit much better against fastballs, but only saw them 37% of the time during his short stint with the Reds this season.

With this acquisition, the Marlins are betting on Hinds upside, rightfully so. He has the talent and ceiling to become an elite major-league hitter at a small cost.

He was immediately optioned to Triple-A, where he'll presumably continue to work on his approach against off-speed pitches with a new coaching staff. If he continues to post International League player of the week numbers, there's no reason he won't spend a stint in the big leagues this season.

Hinds is capable of great things; it's now Miami's time to harness it.