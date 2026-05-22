Kyle Stowers Gives Marlins Encouraging Signs With Impressive Power Display

The Miami Marlins didn't put up much of a fight against Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, dropping three of the four games in the series. The Braves are atop the NL East standings for a reason, something that the Marlins are trying to learn from as they continue their rebuild.

Last season, Miami had an underrated season, even though they did finish under the .500 mark. One reason they were able to play competitive baseball all season long was due to the breakout season of outfielder Kyle Stowers.

Stowers' 2025 campaign was the best of his career, drastically improving his power at the plate, sending 25 home runs out, and earning the first All-Star nod of his career. He's been out of the 2026 gates slowly, but in the final game of the series against Atlanta, he might have come back to life.

Stowers Sends 2 Balls into Orbit

Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers (28) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In the third inning, already down by two runs, the Marlins got on the board again (following a home run from Owen Caissie), courtesy of a solo home run from Stowers, his second of the season and first since May 9. Miami's offense needed that spark, and Stowers might be starting to give it to them as the season continues.

Just when fans were ready to count out the team for the day, having gone down 6-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Stowers took the Braves' ace deep again, cutting the lead in half, 6-3. His second home run of the game went 382 feet and marked his third home run of the season.

This was a game that Stowers needed at the plate. He knows he has the power in his bat to help Miami start winning more games, but finding that swing is the most difficult part. Now that he's found his groove, perhaps he could be turning the corner on the cold streak and making it into a hot streak.

Stowers is now hitting .228 at the plate, having finished the game with the two home runs and two strikeouts. Last season, the Marlins slugger hit .288 in 117 games played, along with his 25 home runs, but if this season continues to derail for the Marlins, Stowers could be on the move again for another time in his career.

The likelihood of that remains to be seen, but he's definitely a top trade candidate for the Marlins, especially if he can string together more performances like on Thursday.