Otto Lopez Finally Found a Home and Marlins Should Not Trade Him

Humans, by nature, strive for a sense of belonging. Whether it is through status, love, wealth, or personal achievement, people go through life with the goal of finding their purpose and the place where they feel comfortable.

Baseball players are not an exception to that rule.

They earn tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars, perform in front of thousands of fans, and get to live out a life that seems abstract to the average person, but at the end of the day, they still want to feel wanted. They want teammates they trust, coaches who believe in them, and an organization that views them as more than a name on the back of a jersey.

Otto Lopez spent years searching for that feeling.

The Toronto Blue Jays signed Lopez in 2016 and moved him back and forth between Triple-A and the Major Leagues. He appeared in only nine games for Toronto before being designated for assignment in February 2024 and traded to the San Francisco Giants for cash, where his second opportunity proved to be just as fleeting as his first, lasting less than two months.

Lopez was preparing to board Triple-A Sacramento’s team bus when the Giants informed him that he had been designated for assignment again. He later described it as a difficult moment and said he prayed for another chance to return to a Major League stadium.

Those prayers would soon be answered, as the Marlins claimed the second baseman off waivers three days later. The Marlins gave Lopez something that his previous landing spots could not provide: a place where he belonged and the consistent opportunity to prove it.

More Than a Roster Spot

Otto Lopez hits a two-run triple against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lopez spent only 10 games in Triple-A before joining the Marlins for good. He received regular at-bats and blossomed into a star thanks to that trust and consistent playing time. He earned his first All-Star selection this season and entered Sunday batting .322 with nine home runs, 51 RBIs and an .836 OPS. He has become Miami’s everyday shortstop and one of the most productive hitters on a team sitting above .500 and competing for a National League wild-card spot.

His All-Star selection brought him back to Sacramento in a full-circle moment; the same city where he received his walking papers from the Giants two years ago would become the city to host the game that validated his rise.

“This is the team that DFA’d me, and now I became an All-Star in the same place,” Lopez told MLB.com.

The moment offered vindication, but Lopez’s rise was driven by more than proving his former teams wrong. Miami gave him the security to play freely, knowing he had finally found a place he could call home.

Baseball players cannot roll out of bed and produce results. Their performance is built through routine and the confidence that one bad week will not cost them their job. The same principle applies beyond sports: people often perform at their best when they feel trusted, supported, and secure enough to learn from mistakes and improve. Even in an era when baseball uses data to extract every iota of ability out of a team, some parts of performance remain impossible to quantify. There is no statistic for comfort or belonging, but their impact can still be seen in the player Lopez became after finding both in Miami.

That progress should make Lopez part of Miami’s foundation. Instead, his breakout has made him one of the Marlins’ most valuable trade candidates.

The Marlins are reportedly willing to listen to trade offers for nearly everyone outside Sandy Alcantara and Eury Pérez. Lopez’s performance and club control would make him one of Miami’s most valuable trade assets, and the idea of trading him has its merits.

Lopez is 27 and producing the best season of his career. His value may be at its peak, and another organization could offer multiple prospects capable of helping Miami in the future.

The Marlins must still recognize what they would be sacrificing.

Lopez is an affordable All-Star in his prime who is an example of what happens when a team combines good scouting with player development. Trading him for prospects would mean exchanging a proven success story for players who may become what Lopez already is.

There is also the human factor to consider.

Teams often ask players to devote themselves fully to their craft. Spend countless hours in the batting cages, complete enough fielding drills that a glove feels like an extension of the body, and remain versatile enough to accept new roles at the drop of a hat. Lopez met those demands for years, and when Miami finally rewarded his efforts with a legitimate opportunity, he took advantage and never looked back.

Manager Clayton McCullough has described Lopez as someone who found a home with the Marlins. The phrase sounds simple, but the journey Lopez had to take to get to this point adds weight.

Lopez was once a player Toronto could not fit onto its roster and San Francisco let go. Miami saw value where others saw expendability. The relationship was mutually beneficial.

Baseball will always require difficult roster decisions, and players will continue to be viewed as assets due to the cutthroat reality of the sport. But they are also people who need to know where they belong, and Lopez has spent years searching for that answer before finally finding it in Miami, where consistent opportunity turned a waiver claim into an All-Star. In a clubhouse that is beginning to take shape around a young core, that sense of stability and fit feels far more substantial, and it is exactly what the Marlins risk disrupting if they move him.

Miami should not make Lopez start that search for belonging all over again.