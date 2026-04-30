Three Stories To Watch Out For in Marlins Talent Rich Farm System

The Miami Marlins have prospects performing well this season, and some will be in action today.

The future of this team will continue to improve and grow stronger as long as the development process remains intact. Expectations are high for these prospects to remain focused and relentless.

Three Storylines Trending in the Marlins Farm System Today

Miami Marlins hat | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

1) Julio Mendez Off to a Terrific Start

Mendez is a 21-year-old left-handed pitching prospect out of Venezuela. He's been pitching very well during the minors this season. Mendez has posted a 2-0 record with a 1.29 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 3 games. Excellent progress by the young stud. His name is starting to circulate, and if he can keep this up, he will be in the major leagues in the next two years.

He was assigned to the Marlins in February 23. In August 2025, Mendez received FSL Pitcher of the Month. Mendez has been locked in from last year's All-Star break to present. In his last start, on April 23rd, Mendez recorded 13 strikeouts in five innings without giving up a run.

2) Thomas White Seeking to Earn First Win

White has a 0-2 record this season, but don't let the record fool you. He's doing what he's supposed to do, but it would benefit him if he could get more run support. White has a 1.93 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 4 starts this season. Those are numbers that make a coach feel proud of their pitcher.

However, White won't be satisfied until he starts winning games. Will tonight be the night that he gets number one on his record? In his last start, White recorded six strikeouts and walked just three batters. He didn't allow a single run and just one hit in four innings. White had only one rough start, in his first game on April 2nd, when he gave up one home run and two earned runs in 2.1 innings pitched.

Durham is 10-19 this season. White has a good chance of putting on a dominant performance tonight.

3) Brandon Compton Continues to Prove He's Worthy

Compton has been a fascinating story among the Marlins' prospects this season. He's the Marlins' second-round pick out of Arizona State. Compton grew up in Arizona and is now playing for an organization that also has warm weather.

The Beloit Sky Carp hitter has been getting on base often. In the last game, he didn't get a hit, but he drew three walks. On April 26th, he had two hits, including a home run with three RBIs. Compton may not have a high batting average, but he's currently second in the Midwest League in OBP (.508).

Today in the Marlins org:



- Julio Mendez bump day! Total dominance with a 1.56 ERA in 11 starts dating back to the 2025 All-Star break.



- Thomas White starts for Jacksonville 🤩



- Brandon Compton enters Beloit's doubleheader with a .508 OBP (2nd-best in the Midwest League) pic.twitter.com/VDiZmYhzcB — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) April 30, 2026