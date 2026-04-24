Marlins Top Prospect Eyeing Season Debut Next Week

The Miami Marlins are reportedly going to be getting one of their top prospects back into the fold in the near future.

Aiva Arquette, the Marlins’ first-round pick in 2025 out of Oregon State, had a promising start to his professional career last year in Single-A. Unfortunately for him and the organization, he was unable to get his 2026 campaign kicked off on time after he underwent core muscle surgery to repair a groin injury back in February.

As such, Arquette has missed the entirety of the season thus far — the Beloit Sky Carp placed him on the 7-day injured list back on April 3 — and has yet to show off why he was the Marlins’ top draft choice just last year.

From sources, shortstop Aiva Arquette is in Beloit with the Sky Carp and is expected to be activated from the IL next week.



Arquette, Miami’s first round pick in 2025, underwent core muscle surgery to repair a groin injury in February.#Marlins pic.twitter.com/8gXWQXVnsw — Fish On First Prospects (@FOFProspects) April 24, 2026

According to Fish On First Prospects, however, that’s going to be changing very soon. Arquette is reportedly going to be activated off the injured list by the Sky Carp sometime next week, where he’ll make his debut on the road at the Lake County Captains. If it’s anything like his brief stint in the minors last season, then the folks of Beloit and Miami are in for a treat.

Big 2025 Campaign Turned Arquette into Top Pick

Aiva Arquette | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

After several seasons with the Washington Huskies, Arquette transferred to Oregon State, where he officially broke out in 2025. He slashed .354/.461/.654, hitting 19 home runs and driving in 66 runs for a Beavers squad that made it to the College World Series in Omaha. Without his production at the shortstop position, that achievement wouldn’t have been possible.

Fast forward to August of last year and Arquette was officially a professional ballplayer. He was sent straight to Beloit, where he appeared in 27 games, slashing .242/.350/.323 with just one homer and 10 runs driven in. It wasn’t the flashiest stat line, but it was enough to show that there was some promise in the young bat.

First career three hit game for Aiva Arquette, capped by this double off the top of the wall in left center.#Marlins | @beloitskycarp pic.twitter.com/Iknsn2Vt2P — Fish On First Prospects (@FOFProspects) September 4, 2025

What the Marlins will get out of him after his brief stint on the sideline is anybody’s guess. At just 22 years old, Arquette is a raw prospect with a ton of potential. It’s obviously the hope of everybody involved that he makes it to the big leagues soon, though MLB Pipeline doesn’t expect that to occur until at least 2028.

That’s perfectly reasonable given his limited playing time in the professional ranks, though it would, of course, be nice for him to arrive sooner. At the end of the day, though, his development takes precedence — it can take as long, or as short, as it needs to.

The Sky Carp are currently in the midst of a six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons. They’ll wrap that series up on April 26 before heading on the road to face Lake County from April 28-May 3, where Arquette is expected to make his season debut.