Marlins Prospect Brandon Compton Hits First Home Run of Season

One of the Miami Marlins prospects, Brandon Compton, collected his first home run of the season in the minors.

Our Player of the Game @BrandonCompton_ with his first homer of the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lfXwX1gpga — Beloit Sky Carp (@beloitskycarp) April 22, 2026

Compton finally got one to go and can breathe a little, but the job is far from over. It’s been a tough professional career for the young player so far. His home run the other day could either elevate his confidence or leave it unchanged.

Finding Ways to Be An Asset on the Field

Miami Marlins hat | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Compton has played for a great baseball program in Arizona State. He’s currently 22 years old. Success was mostly achieved during his college years, especially during the 2024 season, when he posted a career-high .354. Compton can hit, and there’s still hope for him to make his debut in the future.

One of his biggest problems is his liability on defense. He mostly plays the left field position, but he’s been struggling so far. Given the fact that first base is one of the weakest spots for the Marlins organization, Compton could get shifted from left field to first base.

The silver lining about baseball and in business in general is that anyone can pivot and should pivot. Sometimes, a player is better off playing in one position over the other. Compton does have the size and athletic ability to play first base. He needs to work with the coaches and get some reps.

Miami drafted him in the 2025 MLB draft out of the second round. Compton signed for a $2-million-dollar bonus. During the 2025 season, Compton slashed .217/.354/.359 with two home runs, 17 RBIs, drew 19 walks, and connected 20 hits with three doubles and two triples in 27 games.

Through eight games and 22 at-bats this season, Compton is slashing .227.514/.364 with a .878 OPS. In addition, he has five hits and five runs with a recent home run and four RBIs.

The numbers are not that different, but he’s a little better this season. We understand it’s early, but something needs to be done about his defense. Putting him at first doesn’t sound like a bad idea at all.

When it comes to running, he’s not very fast. He’s average at best. Compton must use his power-hitting ability to drive the ball over the wall more often. There’s also his decision-making at the plate, which he should continue to work on. He had 37 strikeouts last season.

If there’s a prediction of when he will make his debut, it might not happen this year, but maybe sometime in 2027 or 2028. Compton will be hitting fourth in the lineup in today's game. Can he hit another home run? We will find out by tonight.

It’s game dayyyy pic.twitter.com/XmQw0WXzXJ — Beloit Sky Carp (@beloitskycarp) April 23, 2026