Top Marlins Prospect Aiva Arquette Ready to Shine in Arizona

The Arizona Fall League is a great opportunity for top prospects to shine on the baseball field.

The Miami Marlins have a top prospect, infielder Aiva Arquette, to represent the team in early October. His main priority, besides hitting and fielding, is to stay healthy, as injury problems have been getting in his way.

Source: Aiva Arquette is expected to be among #Marlins representatives in the Arizona Fall League which begins on October 3rd.



Arquette has missed time with multiple ailments during the 2026 regular season, first a groin injury that required surgery then a thumb injury. pic.twitter.com/PwlHeoz6Ia — Fish On First Prospects (@FOFProspects) August 24, 2026

Big Moment for Arquette to Thrive in Arizona

Miami Marlins prospect infielder Aiva Arquette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 22-year-old does have magical things on the field when he's healthy. In 49 games, Arquette is slashing .257/.311/.787 with 11 home runs, 42 RBIs, 14 walks, eight doubles, and 53 hits this season. Yes, strikeouts have been a liability, but he's more consistent than inconsistent.

The Arizona Fall League has been around since 1992. Many superstars and future Hall of Famers participated in the fall league early in their careers. Albert Pujols, Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, Derek Jeter, and Max Scherzer all gained experience playing in the Arizona Fall League.

In terms of former Marlins who play in the Arizona Fall League, Christian Yelich comes to mind. In 2012, he was a top minor league prospect for the Marlins. Although he didn't become a superstar until he got traded to the Brewers, his high level of success began in Miami.

Not every ballplayer gets the chance to participate in playing there. It's an accomplishment that can lead to many more big moments if the player continues to do what he does on the field. Several Marlins are in Baseball America's Top 100 Prospects, and Arquette is ranked at No. 49 and, of course, one of the top 30 prospects in the Marlins farm system.

The Miami Marlins have SIX Top 100 prospects:



(Overall rank)

32) Thomas White, LHP

42) Robby Snelling, LHP

49) Aiva Arquette, SS

62) Cam Cannarella, OF

65) Karson Milbrandt, RHP

66) Jacob Lombard, SS



The Marlins' Top 30:https://t.co/MTTFlO2anA pic.twitter.com/enwlJN3yLd — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) August 18, 2026

Arquette is a hitter who can hit for power but can also put the ball in play and help keep the line moving. There's a reason why he hits for singles, doubles, and even a few triples. He has 2 triples this season. Therefore, when he's locked in, he can also show you that he has legs to make it to third.

July was a rough month for Arquette. He's gone through thumb and groin injuries. The thumb injury kept him out of action for six to eight weeks. It's one thing to get hurt in the big leagues, but it's more torturous for a prospect to get injured at the Minor League level. When a player is in the minors, he wants to give it 110 percent and not miss any games.

A true competitor who wants to make it to the big league level treats every pitch, every at-bat in the minors like it's a Game 7. They want to stay healthy and produce for as long as they can. Arquette feels good to be back on the field and grateful to get an invite to the Arizona Fall League.

If he can show off his elite status in Arizona, then the phone call will most likely happen at the start of next season.