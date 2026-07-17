Two Most Important Series on Marlins Schedule After All-Star Break

Somehow, someway, the Miami Marlins are right in the thick of the playoff race. With just 65 games to play, the team holds the final National League Wild Card spot and sits in third place in the NL East, just four games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves. Nobody thought the team would be in this position at this point in the season, yet here we are.

It's hard to overstate just how important the next several weeks are for the Marlins' chances of turning the potential of what 2026 could be into reality. Because for all the triumph of the last month or so, all of it could come crashing down should Miami endure a poor couple of series in a row. That, for all intents and purposes, would obviously be a disaster.

Navigating these tricky waters won't be easy. The Marlins face some of the toughest competition in the National League over the next couple of weeks. But if this team has shown us anything over the past year, it's that it's resilient and ready for any test thrown its way.

The Brewers Will Provide an immediate Measuring Stick After the All-Star Break

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) celebrates with left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) and third baseman Joey Ortiz (3). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's call it the "Battle of the Overachievers."

Maybe that needs to be workshopped a bit, but there's no denying that the Milwaukee Brewers and Marlins are two teams that have consistently upended expectations and shown the baseball world that there's sometimes more than meets the eye, especially in the Brewers' case. Don't judge a book by its cover, after all.

This is the Marlins' first series out of the All-Star break, and it's one that's so important and so crucial that it's hard not to get excited thinking about it. The Brewers, one of the best teams in the National League and a club attempting to win its first World Series championship, are looking to continue marching toward October. Meanwhile, the Marlins — the scrappy underdogs they are — are attempting to continue digging deep and showcase the prowess they've earned.

Who will prevail?

There's no telling at the moment. What can be said with certainty is that this is arguably not just the most important series coming out of the break, but the most crucial series of the season. Win, and the vibes remain high. Lose, and there's the potential for everything to come crashing down.

A Late-July Showdown with the Phillies Could Reshape the NL East Race

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NL East is a beast. The Braves are exquisite. So are the Philadelphia Phillies. The Marlins are trying to keep pace as best they can. Even the Washington Nationals aren't that bad. (Ignore the New York Mets in this equation.) It's a division filled with winners. (Again, ignore the Mets.)

From July 27-29, the Phillies will battle the Marlins at loanDepot Park. Depending on how the first several series out of the break unfold, this could very well become the series that determines who controls the NL East. That's some high stakes for a series in late July, to say the least.

Add in the fact that the trade deadline, which falls on Aug. 3, will be right around the corner, and the stress gets even higher. If the Marlins succeed in their attempt to strike down the Phillies, then a full-on shopping spree could occur at the deadline. Lose to Philadelphia, and there's a chance that doesn't happen.

Again, the stakes are high. Will the Marlins wither under the pressure, or will they rise above it and reach toward their dreams? Only time will tell.