Marlins Latest Power Ranking Points To One Trade Deadline Path

Since June began, the Miami Marlins have been the hottest team in MLB. From June 1 to July 9, they ripped off a stretch that saw them go 26-8 and climb into a National League wild-card spot. Considering the road they were heading down when June began, it's been quite the turnaround in South Florida.

Miami was heading down a road of selling at the trade deadline on August 3, but those plans have changed for president of baseball operations Peter Bendix. The Marlins closed out the unofficial first half of the 2026 season being swept at home by the Cleveland Guardians, but they still enter the break with hold of the final NL wild-card spot.

Would it have been nice to win at least one game over Cleveland? Yes, of course, however, who envisioned Miami being in the position they are in six weeks ago? Not many. The surge in June that went into July has opened some eyes across baseball. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report dropped his All-Star break MLB Power Rankings and he placed the Marlins in a spot where there is only one trade deadline path for the front office, that should be taken.

Marlins' Latest Power Ranking Points Toward Buying at the Trade Deadline

Sandy Alcantara | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being swept by the Guardians, the Marlins fell just two spots, to No. 6, heading into the break in Miller's rankings. The five teams ahead of them? The Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, Tampa Bay Rays, and Chicago Cubs? Is Florida becoming the hotbed for baseball this summer? Despite their success leading into the break, Miller hints at some potential roadblocks that they are going to have to overcome.

"Miami also lost Owen Caissie (calf) to the IL earlier in the week, right as he was finally starting to break through in a big way with a 1.179 OPS over his last 17 games. They're still in wild card position, though,'' wrote Miller.

Losing Caissie is a blow. The big part of the return from the Cubs for right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera last season, he had a slow start with the Marlins, but has been getting better as the season has gone along.

Maybe the biggest ramifications from Miami's run are the future of right-handed ace Sandy Alcantara. Once seen as someone who would be moved by the deadline, it appears that the Marlins are going to hold onto him, and rightfully so. They are in a better position than they were a year ago to make the playoffs. This is an opportunity they can't let slip by.

Miami begins the post-All-Star break with a tough weekend series against the Brewers in Milwaukee, followed by a trip to Houston to play the Astros. There is still time to address the needs before the trade deadline, but their recent play has made the decision easier for Bendix as to which route he needs to go early next month.