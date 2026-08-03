Who the Miami Marlins Acquired in the Final Minutes of the MLB Trade Deadline

What an eventful MLB Trade Deadline it was for the Miami Marlins, a team just on the outside looking in on a National League playoff spot. For the Marlins, who sit 58-55 and 1.5 games out of the Wild Card race as of Aug 3, added to the roster while keeping franchise players under the same roof.

In the final moments of the trade deadline, the Marlins made the following moves :

Final Trade Additions

Miami Marlins mascot Billy the Marlin celebrates with a team flag after the game. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In a trade with the Colorado Rockies, the Marlins are acquiring right-handed reliever Victor Vodnik in exchange for infielder Connor Norby and right-hander Aiden May.

In a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Marlins are acquiring High-A outfielder Brian Sanchez and FCL SS Hyun Seung Lee for reliever Lake Bachar.

About Victor Vodnik

Colorado Rockies pitcher Victor Vodnik (38) pitches at Coors Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a tad difficult to trade with the Rockies, especially if you're adding an available pitcher, but the Marlins found the man they want to add to their bullpen. Victor Vodnik, a four-year MLB veteran, has pitched his entire career with Colorado and gets a fresh start as a member of the Marlins organization.

Vodnik holds a 5.25 ERA in 2026 across 36 innings, with a 1.69 WHIP and a 0.0 WAR. While the numbers don't look impressive on paper, Vodnik has shown in the past of being a reliable reliever, one the Marlins will hope to bring back out of him.

Giving up Connor Norby is a move that shouldn't shock fans, as he never lived up to the expectations that were placed on him when acquiring him from the Baltimore Orioles back in 2024. Norby also complements the Rockies franchise's need, so it's a win-win for both teams.

About Brian Sanchez

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Brian Sanchez (93) and outfielder Shalin Polanco (87) watch from inside the dugout. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In return for Lake Bachar, the Marlins are getting a promising youngster, Brian Sanchez, from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Sanchez is having his best season at the High-A level of the minor leagues, hitting a career-high nine home runs, with a .254 batting average and 17 doubles.

Sanchez does have some swing-and-miss in his bat, striking out 82 times in 283 at-bats this season. As he develops, it will be something to keep tabs on. His upside shows while on the bases, having 20+ stolen base abilities in his legs, as well as contact in his bat. Fits the bill nicely for the Marlins' brand of baseball.

Hyun Seung Lee, just 18 years old, is another player who provides upside for the Marlins. In 2026, the shortstop has seven home runs, 43 RBIs and is hitting .264 at the dish. He might be a few years away, but the Marlins seem to have a plan to be one of the better young teams in Major League Baseball in the years to come.