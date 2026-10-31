Why the Marlins Make Sense as a Landing Spot for This World Series Pitcher

The Miami Marlins aren't a team that makes the biggest moves in free agency. More often than not, they develop their stars and trade them away. But this offseason, the Marlins might be one of the sneakier teams that could make a big move.

Now that the World Series has concluded, the Marlins' offseason has begun. The franchise made the right decision by exercising its club option on ace Sandy Alcantara for 2027. He will earn $21 million in 2027, allowing the front office to make some additional moves.

One player who stood out this season and in the postseason as a whole that could be a player the Marlins look into is veteran right-hander Nick Martinez. Martinez is a free agent after declining his $20 million mutual option for the 2027 season, opening up an opportunity for Miami.

Why Martinez Makes Sense in Miami

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For starters, adding Martinez could entice the 36-year-old due to his current location: Tampa Bay. Similar to signing Pete Fairbanks this past offseason, Martinez could be another player who takes that route to move from one part of Florida to another.

Martinez is currently projected to make just over what Alcantara is set to make in 2027, according to Spotrac, which could be doable for the Marlins on a two-year deal. Martinez is near the end of his career; why not have him play for the team in which he resides?

Martinez started 31 games this season for the Rays, pitched to a 3.10 ERA in 180 innings, struck out 109, and had a WHIP of 1.094. Miami's current projected starting rotation is filled with young pitchers, meaning this is a rotation that can use a veteran.

The one-two-three punch of Alcantara, Martinez, and Eury Perez in 2027 could be enough to get the Marlins over the hump in playoff contention. The offense has proven it can hold its own, so long as the front office keeps them with the franchise instead of falling for trades.

Miami finished 80-82 and is on the rise. For a player who just missed out on winning a World Series ring, Martinez could be the flagship veteran starter on a young and hungry team that's up and coming in the National League. It wouldn't cost them all that much in the long haul either.

The Marlins have several enticing reasons for free agents to sign with the franchise this offseason, so long as they show their interest in said players early.