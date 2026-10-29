The Most Glaring Roster Deficiencies Keeping the Marlins From World Series Contention

A smart strategy for any team looking to build a championship roster is to learn from the team that's in the World Series or has won the World Series. The Miami Marlins can take a page from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Marlins and the Brewers are two distinctive teams from a roster standpoint. The same low-payroll teams, but one team has more strength in two departments than the other team.

Miami Missing Power and Bullpen Depth

Miami Marlins first baseman Kyle Stowers hits home run Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Marlins' front office must focus on their major needs. One need is to bolster their bullpen. The Marlins' bullpen was vastly inconsistent throughout the season. What made a team like the Brewers so dominant this season, especially in the postseason, was their bullpen.

Reliever Aaron Ashby was untouchable during the playoff run. He was the closest thing to perfection. Ashby tossed 18 innings and accumulated 20 strikeouts. He allowed five hits and three walks, but no runs. This is what the Marlins need. A strong reliever that can come through in tough situations. The San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Tampa Bay Rays couldn't figure him out.

The only Marlins reliever who could have been a difference-maker, but he wasn't, was Pete Fairbanks. The Marlins still need a setup man and a shutdown closer. Perhaps a reliever like Ronny Henriquez could fix some of their problems. We have to see how he will come back after a season-ending elbow injury.

In terms of offense, the Marlins have several contact hitters who can put the ball in play and keep the lines moving. However, they don't have a power hitter at bat just yet. The Marlins need to grab one this offseason. As good as Xavier Edwards, Kyle Stowers, and Joe Mack are, they are not at the same level as Brice Turang, Jackson Chuorio, and William Contreras.

If Mack can elevate his game from an offensive standpoint, that's great progress for the offense. In terms of Edwards and Stowers, they have to be consistent at the plate all season long and stay healthy. Durability issues are a major problem for this group. If the Marlins want to reach the pinnacle, then they might have to take some risks and sacrifices and make big trades or spend some money to land a steady reliever and a power hitter.

There's a solution to every problem. Laziness or limitation should not enter the conversation during the winter meetings. The Marlins won 80 games this season. They could have won more with a healthy roster and a trustworthy bullpen.