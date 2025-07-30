REPORT: Chicago Cubs Discussing Blockbuster Trade With Miami Marlins
The Miami Marlins have a handful of players who could be moved by the MLB trade deadline, and the Chicago Cubs seem like one of the most likely trading partners for the club.
The Cubs are in need of starting pitching, and the Marlins have two of the most intriguing arms that are kind of, sort of available: Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera.
I say "kind of, sort of" because Miami is asking for a ton in return for both pitchers, as each player is cost-controlled, and the trade market is thin on frontline starters.
Well, apparently, Chicago has been engaged in trade discussions with the Marlins about Cabrera, but Miami is demanding a package the Cubs are currently unwilling to surrender, via Matthew Trueblood of North Side Baseball.
Trueblood reports that the Marlins are requiring outfielder Owen Caissie and pitcher Jaxon Wiggins — Chicago's No. 1 and 5 ranked prospects, via MLB.com — as the centerpieces of a Cabrera trade, but Chicago does not want to part with that much for the right-hander.
He adds that the two National League squads are in a "staring contest" and hoping that the other blinks first, but honestly, Miami holds all of the leverage here.
Cabrera is under team control through 2028 and has established himself as one of the most impressive starters in baseball over the last couple of months, finally realizing his vast potential after struggling with inconsistency since entering the big leagues in 2021.
The 27-year-old owns a 3.35 ERA and has allowed 83 hits while tallying 96 strikeouts over 94 innings of work this season. He has also harnessed his control, logging a career-best 3.2 BB/9.
Trueblood also notes that the Cubs feel Cabrera could be even better with their defense behind him, but if Chicago really wants him, it is going to have to pay up.
