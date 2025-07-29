No, the Miami Marlins are Not Trading for Eugenio Suarez
For some reason, the Miami Marlins have been linked to Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez multiple times before the MLB trade deadline, and it's beyond puzzling.
The Marlins have been playing outstanding baseball for the last month-and-a-half, yes. And yes, in previous years, Miami has been known to actually make some big moves when it feels it is closing in on a playoff run (although that was more under the Jeffrey Loria regime than that of Bruce Sherman).
But Suarez is a very unique case entirely.
Sure, the All-Star has smashed 36 home runs and leads the majors with 87 RBI this season, but he is 34 years old and will hit free agency this winter. There is absolutely no chance the Marlins are parting with a top prospect for a two-month rental.
If Suarez were younger and had a better overall track record, maybe it would be something Miami could consider, but he has a lifetime .796 OPS and last logged an OPS of .800 or better back in 2019. He's a good hitter; not a great one, and his 2025 showing seems to be a bit of an outlier.
Regardless, this just isn't the Marlins' modus operandi. Trading cost-controlled talent for impending free agents is a risky move even for big-spending contenders; let alone a team that consistently has one of the lowest payrolls in baseball.
Really, who is Miami going to move for Suarez? Top pitching prospect Thomas White? Agustin Ramirez? What on earth makes you think the Marlins would be alright with doing that?
Maybe if Miami were bordering on World Series contention, a Suarez pursuit is something the Fish would consider. But that's just not the case. In fact, acquiring Suarez now would actually hurt the Marlins' chances of making a run next season given the consequences.
So, no: Miami is not trading for Eugenio Suarez. Let's stop the nonsense.
Read More Miami Marlins Coverage
MORE: Grading The Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays Recent Trade
MORE: REPORT: Miami Marlins Agree to Trade With AL Playoff Contender
MORE: Yankees Connected to League-Altering Trade With Marlins
MORE: Marlins Linked to Wild Trade Deadline Move for Diamondbacks Star
MORE: Marlins Receiving Interest From 2 Contenders in Star Pitcher