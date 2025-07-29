Inside The Marlins

Grading The Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays Recent Trade

The Miami Marlins received a high-upside prospect in a recent reported trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tommy Wild

Apr 9, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes (4) during a game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Apr 9, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes (4) during a game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
The Miami Marlins have made their first move of the MLB trade deadline, reportedly sending C Nick Fortes to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for OF Matthew Etzel (Tampa Bay’s No. 28 overall prospect).

This trade could be the first of many for Miami, but for now, let's focus on the parameters of this particular move and grade Miami’s return for one of their veteran players.

Miami Marlins Trade Grade: B

This trade will likely sneak under the radar, considering the blockbuster moves Miami could still make, but it is a solid trade with some upside for the Marlins.

Peter Bendix’s goal over the next few days should be to acquire as much controllable young talent as possible, and he did just that with this deal.

Etzel has shown a decent amount of offensive potential at the plate, has a .707 OPS, including five home runs and eight doubles, and a wRC+ of 115 at Double-A this season. 

Hopefully, the outfielder can show a little more pop with his bat and cut down on some of the strikeouts (25.9 percent). 

However, to get Etzel back for a catcher who likely wasn’t in Miami’s long-term plans is an overall good return.

Miami Marlins hat and glove in the dugout
Apr 24, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Miami Marlins hat and glove in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As for who Miami is giving up, Fortes didn’t offer much on offense, recording a slash line of .240/.228/.349 in 129 at-bats this season. 

However, if we are going to nitpick about Miami potentially losing for the rest of the season, Fortes did give the Marlins some insurance behind the plate. The catcher ranks in the 92nd percentile in blocks above average, 75th percentile in pitch framing, and 76th percentile in pop time. 

Augstin Ramirez is clearly part of Miami’s core, but his defense behind the plate is still questionable at best. Losing a player such as Fortez could seriously hurt the position’s overall defense. 

Again, that is being a little hypercritical of this trade.

Overall, the Marlins should be glad to add a player with Etzel’s potential to their organization.

