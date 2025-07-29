Grading The Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays Recent Trade
The Miami Marlins have made their first move of the MLB trade deadline, reportedly sending C Nick Fortes to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for OF Matthew Etzel (Tampa Bay’s No. 28 overall prospect).
This trade could be the first of many for Miami, but for now, let's focus on the parameters of this particular move and grade Miami’s return for one of their veteran players.
Miami Marlins Trade Grade: B
This trade will likely sneak under the radar, considering the blockbuster moves Miami could still make, but it is a solid trade with some upside for the Marlins.
Peter Bendix’s goal over the next few days should be to acquire as much controllable young talent as possible, and he did just that with this deal.
Etzel has shown a decent amount of offensive potential at the plate, has a .707 OPS, including five home runs and eight doubles, and a wRC+ of 115 at Double-A this season.
Hopefully, the outfielder can show a little more pop with his bat and cut down on some of the strikeouts (25.9 percent).
However, to get Etzel back for a catcher who likely wasn’t in Miami’s long-term plans is an overall good return.
As for who Miami is giving up, Fortes didn’t offer much on offense, recording a slash line of .240/.228/.349 in 129 at-bats this season.
However, if we are going to nitpick about Miami potentially losing for the rest of the season, Fortes did give the Marlins some insurance behind the plate. The catcher ranks in the 92nd percentile in blocks above average, 75th percentile in pitch framing, and 76th percentile in pop time.
Augstin Ramirez is clearly part of Miami’s core, but his defense behind the plate is still questionable at best. Losing a player such as Fortez could seriously hurt the position’s overall defense.
Again, that is being a little hypercritical of this trade.
Overall, the Marlins should be glad to add a player with Etzel’s potential to their organization.
