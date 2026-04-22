The Mets Tried Four Superstitions to Snap Losing Skid, and None of Them Worked

The Mets have officially lost 12 games in a row after a disappointing 5–3 loss to the Twins on Tuesday night, dropping them to 7–16 on the season.

Mets fans did everything they could to attempt to break the curse, though. Ahead of Tuesday night’s game at Citi Field, loads of Mets fans with SNY met outside and burned sage to cleanse the space and end the negative energy in New York. Then, Gary Cohen and Ron Darling from the SNY broadcast booth explained that they hung upwards horseshoes and lit candles to help the team’s mojo. Unfortunately, none of these stereotypical good luck charms worked for the Mets.

Gary, Ron and @SteveGelbs are working to expel the negative energy around the Mets' 11-game losing streak 💨 pic.twitter.com/JfRi8Kik5P — SNY (@SNYtv) April 21, 2026

Grimace even made a return to Citi Field on Tuesday night. The purple McDonald’s character notably made headlines in June 2024 when the mascot threw out a first pitch and then the Mets went on a seven-game winning streak. The purple blob quickly became a phenom in New York throughout the rest of the season. The Mets went on to lose in the NLCS in the postseason.

Francisco Lindor gave Mets fans some hope in the third inning when he smashed a three-run homer to give New York a 3–0 lead over Minnesota. The team’s new home run celebration this season is swinging a sledgehammer, so Lindor got to indulge in that activity and then tried something new, sporting a bright orange construction vest and hard hat.

At least Mets fans got to see something exciting, even if that wasn’t a win.

Lindor’s home run ended up being the only scoring the Mets saw on Tuesday night. It’s the largest lead the Mets have held during their losing streak. The Twins ended up scoring two runs in the sixth inning, one run in the seventh and topped it off with two runs in the ninth to seal the win.

The ‘Curse of the Mambino’ continues

Speaking of superstitions and coincidences, Mets fans have somewhat blamed New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani for the team’s horrid losing streak. Back on April 9, Mamdani attended the Mets–Diamondbacks game at Citi Field. He greeted Mr. and Mrs. Met, the team’s beloved mascots, and hugged them both. New York went on to lose 7–1 to Arizona that night, and well, they haven’t won since. The team actually hasn’t won since April 7, marking 12 games in a row, but 11 of those losses have come since Mamdani met the team’s mascots.

Mets fans have nicknamed their new mayor “Mambino” for the time being, a play on the infamous Curse of the Bambino, named after Babe Ruth. After trading Ruth away, Boston didn’t win a championship from 1918 until 2004.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mamdani embraced the nickname and was fine with taking on that blame for his city. Maybe he’ll be able to “wave a magic wand” here soon to end the winning drought for the Mets.

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