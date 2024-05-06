Mets super fan Frank The Tank declares Edwin Diaz back after blown save
New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz is officially back and the Mets… are not, according to passionate super fan Frank Fleming.
The entertaining Fleming of Barstool Sports, who hosts the Allow Me 2 Be Frank podcast, which Sports Illustrated Yankees/Mets insider Pat Ragazzo frequently appears on, shared his sentiments on Diaz and New York’s 2024 season Sunday. It was a clip many Mets fans on X were expecting following Diaz’s first blown save since May 24, 2022 – almost two full years!
WARNING: Frank the Tank is a TOUGH critic, using just a bit of profanity to explain where the Mets are right now and get his point across – currently much closer to the Chicago White Sox, who are tied with the Colorado Rockies for the worst record in baseball at 8-26.
The Mets fell to the Tampa Bay Rays, 7-6, in 10 innings at Tropicana Field on Sunday. The Mets were swept in a three-game series by the Rays, also spoiling a terrific Major League debut Saturday for top pitching prospect Christian Scott, their fourth loss in their past five games.
New York actually sits at 16-18, two games under .500. The Mets entering Monday are in fourth place in the National League East, now one full game behind the Washington Nationals (17-17), five behind the second-place Atlanta Braves (20-12) and 7.5 games trailing the first-place Philadelphia Phillies, who own the best record in baseball at 24-11.
Despite Sunday, Diaz owns solid numbers – four saves, 2.63 ERA, 21 strikeouts in 13.1 innings – performing well for a Mets bullpen that has, up to this point, exceeded expectations despite a thin starting rotation. The 30-year old two-time All-Star closer who missed the entire 2023 season with a torn patellar tendon sustained at the 2023 World Baseball Classic last March, is in the second year of a five-year, $102 million contract signed the previous November.
Manager Carlos Mendoza remains optimistic and likes the at-bats that are generating traffic on the base paths for the Mets. Somebody should as Frank his thoughts about Mendoza...
After losing two of three to the St. Louis Cardinals last weekend at Citi Field, the Mets continue their six-game road trip by visiting Busch Stadium for a three-game series against St. Louis starting Monday. Oh, and follow Frank for more hilarious tirades on his favorite team.